Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic food company in the United States, continues to surprise consumers with new products that conquer palates and make life in the kitchen easier.

Its new products respond to the demands of a market looking for practical and healthy options. Goya reaffirms its commitment to quality and culinary diversity by meeting consumers’ desires and needs.

A Commitment to Health and Tradition

The motivation behind these new products is clear: complementing its portfolio with new healthy options without sacrificing flavor.

Goya Foods has always prioritized authenticity and excellence in its products, and this expansion reinforces its vision of adapting to changes in consumption.

In this way, the company responds to the growing demand for more natural and sustainable options.

Variety For All Tastes

Always at the forefront of innovation, Goya Foods’ new products cover a range of categories, from refreshing drinks to essential cooking ingredients. In this way, the brand remains part of the daily lives of consumers, generation after generation.

Among the outstanding options are aloe vera drinks, which offer a hydrating and nutritious alternative. Goya Foods is launching its Organic Aloe Vera and Sugar-Free Aloe Vera brands.

Likewise, Organic Jasmine Rice makes its debut. It is a favorite for its flavor and ideal to accompany any meal.

In addition, Goya maintains its commitment to tradition through Masarepa, a fundamental product in Latin cuisine.

To ensure the quality of its organic products, Goya Foods complies with all safety and quality certifications, such as USDA Organic. These guarantees reaffirm compliance with the most demanding food production and processing standards.

Goya Foods Connects with New Generations

New products seek to capture the attention of new generations, who are increasingly interested in healthy products from responsible sources.

Combining natural ingredients, superior quality, and culinary tradition strengthens Goya Foods’ image as a brand that evolves while preserving its essence. These are the key ingredients for remaining relevant.

The organic food market continues expanding, and Goya Foods is ready to exploit this trend.

Masarepa: A Renewed Classic from Goya Foods

Goya Masarepa stands out for its quality and authentic flavor. Unlike other brands, Goya Foods offers a variety of options to suit different culinary needs. This product, essential in many traditional recipes, continues to gain popularity in the market.

Masarepa consumption has grown in recent years, driven by gastronomic diversity and interest in Latin cuisine.

The company seeks to continue expanding its reach, appealing to traditional consumers and new enthusiasts of authentic food.

Goya Foods combines quality, health, and tradition in every product, making the future of gastronomy more flavorful.

Birria Arepas

This delicious recipe, a fusion of Arepas de Birria, combines the gastronomic flavors of Colombia, Venezuela, and Mexico. It is a perfect dish to enjoy anytime, anywhere. It makes six arepas.

Ingredients For the Stew 3 lbs. beef cut into 3-inch pieces

1 ½ tbsp. GOYA® Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper

1 can (28 oz.) GOYA® Red Enchilada Sauce

1 packet GOYA® Beef Flavored Bouillon

½ cup chopped yellow onion

¼ cup GOYA® Red Wine Vinegar

1 tbsp. GOYA® Minced Garlic

2 tsp. GOYA® Ground Cumin

2 tsp. GOYA® Ground Oregano

1 cup GOYA® Vegetable Oil

2 GOYA® Bay Leaves

1 GOYA® Cinnamon Stick For the Arepas and to Serve: 1 ½ cups GOYA® Yellow Precooked Corn Flour Masarepa

1 ½ cups hot water

2 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted, plus a little extra for greasing the pan

2 oz. GOYA® Quesadilla Cheese, plus a little extra for serving

Pinch of salt

½ cup finely chopped white onion

2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

Lemon wedges for serving

Instructions