Northgate González Market Hosts Youth Culinary Competition in Anaheim

Northgate González Market gathered seven high school culinary teams last week for the 12th Annual Cooking Up Change competition, an initiative by Kid Healthy Orange County to reimagine nutritious school meals.

The event occurred at the company’s Anaheim headquarters, where student chefs from Orange and Los Angeles counties presented flavorful dishes, including Korean Fried Chicken, BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches, and Curry Pasta with Chicken.

Northgate González Market partnered with vendors such as Tyson Foods, LA Care Health Plan, Avocados from Mexico, and the González Reynoso Familia Foundation to support the competition and showcase career paths in the culinary industry.

Northgate González Market Invests in the Next Generation

“At Northgate González Market, we understand the profound connection between food, health, education, and culture,” said Mike Hendry, executive vice president of marketing and merchandising. “By investing in programs like Cooking Up Change, we are investing in the future of our communities.”

In addition to the cook-off, students participated in workshops and webinars on nutrition education, culinary techniques, and the foodservice industry.

Rancho Alamitos Wins With Creative Curry Pasta

Rancho Alamitos High School claimed first place with its “Crazy Curry Pasta” dish.

Bolsa Grande High School earned second place with Korean Fried Chicken, and Lynwood High School secured third place with a BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich and slaw. Bolsa Grande High School earned second place. Lynwood High School secured third place.

“Cooking Up Change was nothing short of inspiring,” said Kim Benson, executive director of Kid Healthy. “Students did more than cook — they told stories, honored their cultures, and showcased the incredible talent that lives in our schools.”

Reflecting Real-World School Nutrition Challenges

The competition challenges students to craft flavorful, nutritious, and budget-conscious meals that reflect the daily constraints faced by school cafeterias. More than 28 million children rely on the National School Lunch Program, making innovative meal design a pressing issue for public schools nationwide.

By engaging students in real-world food preparation under such constraints, Cooking Up Change teaches both culinary skills and social responsibility.

Vendor Partnerships Strengthen Community Ties

Northgate González Market and its partners — including Kellanova, Keurig DrPepper, OC Vibe, Providence, Dairy Council of California, and Melissa’s — played an essential role in bringing the program to life.

These partnerships provide financial and ingredient support, mentorship, access, and industry insight that many students from underserved communities might otherwise lack.

Northgate González Market Embraces Cultural Roots and Future Leaders

Founded in 1980, Northgate González Market is a family-owned supermarket chain deeply committed to its Hispanic heritage and surrounding communities. Through the González Reynoso Familia Foundation, the company supports scholarships and food access for local families.

Cooking Up Change highlights how Northgate González Market blends its cultural values with forward-thinking investment in youth, education, and nutrition.

To learn more about Cooking Up Change or get involved, visit www.mykidhealthy.org.