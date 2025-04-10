Vallarta Supermarkets to Debut and Open Store on Slauson

Vallarta Supermarkets, one of California’s leading Latino-owned grocery chains, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store in the Park Mesa Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Marking 40 years of delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service, the opening of this location furthers Vallarta’s commitment to serving diverse communities across Southern California. Located at 3300 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043, the store will officially open with a Grand Opening Ceremony on April 23, 2025, at 7:15 AM, welcoming the community to celebrate this milestone together.

Vallarta Supermarkets is thrilled to take over the 46,333ft² space, formerly occupied by Ralphs and left vacant for some time, and bring 165 new jobs to Park Mesa Heights. Throughout the store, customers will find themes and imagery paying homage to the neighborhood’s landmarks and iconic culture, as well as a select few products catering to the preferences of the local community, only sold at this location. Among these new products are offerings from brands such as Grace Foods, Blue Runner Foods, and fellow SoCal favorite, Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, all of which share a similar history of culture-forward foods and family values.

Vallarta Supermarkets Departments at Slauson

In addition to the fresh, quality produce and everyday goods that the chain is known for, the new store will feature many beloved departments:

Fresh Produce: The freshest produce from local U.S. growers and premium farms worldwide, offering a wide selection of certified organic and ethically farmed options at the best prices. From every necessity, seasonal Latino favorites, exotic fruits from around the world, and all of the latest and newest items on the market today.

Carniceria: The heart of its stores, known as the Home of the Original Carne Asada™, customers can find premium cuts like Ranchera—a thinly sliced flank steak available unseasoned or marinated in Vallarta’s signature spice blend. It has everything needed to bring family and friends together around the grill.

Guacamole Station: Made to order using 100% Hass avocados and the freshest ingredients, guests can personalize their guacamole with the newly added Pico de Gallo, tailored precisely to their taste. Whether customers prefer a classic blend or a bold twist, every serving is prepared fresh for the ultimate flavor experience.

Sushi: Premium, handcrafted sushi rolls made daily with the finest ingredients at our sushi station. With multiple options to choose from, it’s perfect for a quick lunch, dinner, or snack.

Juice Bar: Bringing vibrant, fresh flavors to customers with its signature aguas frescas, served straight from traditional vitroleros. Available in a variety of flavors—including horchata, strawberry, and jamaica—these refreshing drinks all have an authentic taste. Customers can also enjoy fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, boost their wellness with shots of wheatgrass, turmeric, or ginger root.

La Fruteria: Choosing from the freshest fruits and ingredients, customers can order juicy fruit bowls topped with Tajin, Chamoy, lime juice, and salt.

Cremeria: Brings the essence of a traditional Latin American deli to life, offering a curated selection of the freshest cremas and an array of authentic cheeses. Customers can find favorites like queso fresco, queso frijolero, cotija, queso Oaxaca, and more—perfect for enhancing any dish with rich, authentic flavors.

Panaderia: Made fresh daily, Vallarta offers a variety of Latin American baked goods as well as hand-decorated cakes and signature sweets.

Tortilleria: Customers can buy authentic corn and flour tortillas, made fresh in-house with the highest quality corn, soaked & boiled for 24 hours, ground with volcanic rock and then cooked to perfection.

La Cocina: La Cocina offers the convenience of a ready-made delicious meal for any time of day. Choose from various traditional favorites from Mexico and Central America for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Get a “comforting taste of home” for a quick meal or snack before or after you shop.

Dulceria: Vallarta’s candy section carries a wide array of authentic dulces from Mexico and Central America and has everything needed to make any occasion a celebration – piñatas, loteria, piggy banks and traditional décor.

Floreria: For any holiday or occasion, customers can browse a wide selection of perfect arrangements from local growers ensuring quality, long-lasting flowers. For more permanent options, the florería also offers a huge variety of potted plants.

“This new Park Mesa Heights store is special to Vallarta as it expands on our commitment to the Los Angeles community that has been with us since the first store opened 40 years ago,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s Director of Marketing. “This expansion reflects our incredible growth while staying true to our roots of bringing fresh, high-quality products and authentic flavors that we love to new communities. We’re excited to see the community’s response to Vallarta Supermarkets on Slauson.”

In support of their commitment to the community and appreciation for the residents, Vallarta Supermarkets will also be donating $7,500 to local charities and schools in the Park Mesa Heights area and giving away reusable grocery bags filled with fresh, high-quality groceries to the first 300 customers.

About Vallarta Supermarkets

Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy of Mexico and Latin America. As of 2025, Vallarta counts 59 stores throughout California (Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Fresno, Madera, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties), and more than 8,000 team members.