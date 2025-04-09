Finding educational opportunities can be a challenge, especially for students seeking university scholarships in the United States for Hispanics.

Fortunately, there are scholarships specifically designed to support the Latino community on their academic journey.

These scholarships not only ease the financial burden but also recognize talent, perseverance, and cultural diversity.

In this article, we share a list of 10 University Scholarships in the United States for Hispanics. Are you ready to explore them?

Whether you’re a high school student, college student, or seeking graduate studies, these opportunities can bring you closer to your goal. Discover which one is right for you!

What are university scholarships in the United States for Hispanics?

It’s important to define what these scholarships are. They are financial aids granted to Latino students who wish to pursue higher education.

These scholarships can be offered by universities, foundations, non-profit organizations, or private companies.

So, what is their goal? To support access to education, reduce financial barriers, and promote equity.

Ultimately, these opportunities aim to recognize the talent and potential of the Hispanic community in the academic field.

Top 10 University Scholarships in the United States for Hispanics

Explore our selection of the top 10 University Scholarships in the United States for Hispanics and find the opportunity that will transform your future.

1. Federal Pell Grant

The Federal Pell Grant is a financial aid program from the U.S. government for low-income college students.

It is designed for those who have not yet earned a college degree and are seeking to finance their higher education. It is not a loan, so it does not require repayment.

The amount varies each year and depends on family income, college costs, and the student’s academic workload.

To apply, you must complete the FAFSA form. It is one of the most well-known and widely used scholarships in the country.

2. TheDream.US Scholarships

TheDream.US scholarships are designed to support undocumented immigrant students, including those with DACA or TPS status.

They offer financial support to cover tuition, fees, and other college expenses at participating institutions.

There are two main programs: the National Scholarship and the Opportunity Scholarship, depending on residency status and available universities.

They evaluate academic performance, financial need, and community involvement.

The FAFSA form is not required, but other documents proving eligibility are.

In 2025, it remains one of the most important scholarships for Dreamers in the U.S.

3. LULAC National Scholarship Fund

The LULAC National Scholarship Fund (LNSF) by the League of United Latin American Citizens supports Hispanic students in their higher education.

This program is a collaboration between local LULAC councils and sponsoring companies.

Scholarships are awarded in three categories: National Academic Achievement Awards ($2,000), Honor Awards ($500 to $2,000), and General Awards ($250 to $1,000).

These are based on the student’s academic performance and financial need.

Applicants must submit their application through a participating local LULAC council by March 31, 2025.

For more information and application details, visit the official LULAC website.

4. ACS (American Chemical Society) Scholarship Program

The American Chemical Society’s (ACS) Scholarship Program offers renewable scholarships to college students from historically underrepresented groups.

For example, recipients may receive up to $5,000 per academic year, depending on their financial need and academic performance.

To be eligible, applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents, or belong to an underrepresented ethnic minority.

Additionally, they must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and be enrolled or planning to enroll full-time in a chemistry-related major.

The application deadline is typically March 1st each year. For more details and to access the application, visit the official ACS website.

5. STEM Scholarship by GMiS (Great Minds in STEM)

Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) offers scholarships to talented students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or health-related fields.

These scholarships empower Hispanic students and those committed to serving underserved communities, recognizing academic merit, leadership, and community service.

Both undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to apply. Scholarship amounts vary depending on funding and the donor’s specifications.

Students must be enrolled full-time in an accredited program in the United States or its territories.

The application deadline is typically April 30th each year. For more information and details on how to apply, visit the official GMiS website.

6. Prospanica Foundation Scholarships

The Prospanica Foundation offers annual scholarships for Hispanic/Latino students with an entrepreneurial mindset.

These scholarships are intended for U.S. citizens, permanent legal residents, or DACA beneficiaries of Hispanic or Latino descent.

Applicants must be enrolled or plan to enroll in an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral program at an accredited business school in the U.S. or Puerto Rico.

Scholarship amounts can reach up to $5,000, depending on the availability of funds and the applicant’s level of study.

The application deadline is usually in February each year.

7. Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF)

The Hispanic Scholarship Fund aims to increase the number of Hispanic college graduates by providing scholarships and support services.

Each year, HSF selects approximately 10,000 students to receive scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000, depending on financial need and academic merit.

Applicants must be of Hispanic descent, U.S. citizens or legal residents, and plan to enroll full-time in a four-year college or university.

The application deadline is usually in mid-February. However, it is recommended to check the exact dates on the website.

8. Spectrum Scholarship Program

The Spectrum Scholarship Program, offered by Charter Communications, is designed to support underrepresented college students with financial needs.

Each year, students who have completed their second year of college are selected to receive a $20,000 scholarship, distributed over their penultimate and final academic years.

In addition to financial support, recipients have the opportunity to participate in a paid 10-week internship at the company’s corporate offices.

Applications for the 2024-2025 program were open until April.

9. Hispanic Scholarship Consortium Scholarship Program

The Hispanic Scholarship Consortium brings together various institutions and organizations that offer scholarships for students of Hispanic or Latino origin.

These scholarships can vary in amount and requirements but generally aim to support students with strong academic performance and financial need.

To access these scholarships, it is recommended that students consult with the financial aid offices of the participating universities.

They can also visit the consortium’s website for detailed information on available opportunities.

10. AICPA Scholarship for Minority Students

The AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) Scholarship is aimed at underrepresented minority students studying accounting.

This scholarship offers financial support and additional resources to promote diversity in the accounting profession.

Please note that the requirements and amounts may vary annually, so it is recommended that interested applicants visit the official AICPA website for the latest information.

How to Obtain a university Scholarship in the USA for Hispanics

Do you want to earn a college scholarship in the United States? The first step is to research the different available options:

Federal scholarships



Foundations



Hispanic organizations

It is also important to meet academic and financial need requirements. Additionally, you will need to provide the required documentation, such as:

Essays



Letters of recommendation



Proof of leadership



Community service



Maintaining a good academic record



Participating in extracurricular activities

All of this increases your chances of receiving a scholarship. Don’t forget to follow the application deadlines and stay alert for annual announcements.

What Are the Most Common Requirements to Obtain a College Scholarship in the USA?

The most common requirements for obtaining a college scholarship in the United States include:

Being a U.S. citizen



Being a permanent resident



Having valid immigration status

Additionally, many scholarships require a good academic performance, typically a minimum GPA of 3.0.

It is essential to demonstrate financial need, especially for federal scholarships or those from organizations like LULAC.