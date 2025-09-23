Save A Lot Reopens 27 Midwest Stores

Save A Lot, one of the largest value-focused grocery chains in the U.S., recently celebrated the return of the Save A Lot brand in 27 stores across Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, after the stores had been improperly re-branded in 2024. Working to re-establish both high operational and financial standards, the stores once again offer local customers Save A Lot’s outstanding value on an assortment of fresh, affordable, healthy foods, along with 50+ high-quality, award-winning private label brands.

Throughout July and August, the stores hosted grand reopening events including special giveaways and sale pricing on popular items. To demonstrate its commitment to the community, Save A Lot donated $15,500 to regional charities. “We’re delighted to reintroduce Save A Lot to these markets and support the community,” said Bill Mayo, Save A Lot Chief Executive Officer. “Save A Lot is committed to provide high quality food and outstanding value to our customers.”

Save A Lot believes all neighborhoods should have access to fresh, high quality food options. Stores focus on offering everyday low prices on great tasting, high quality private label brands as well as national brand products, USDA-inspected meat cut fresh in store, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.

The Save a Lot stores that have reopened include:

Ohio Akron 3333 Manchester Rd, Akron, OH 44319 1400 S Arlington St, Akron, OH 44306 25 W Miller Ave, Akron, OH 44301 530 E Tallmadge Ave, Akron, OH 44310 1375 Copley Rd, Akron, OH 44320 544 Canton Rd, Akron, OH 44312 205 N Wooster Rd, Barberton, OH 44203 204 High St, Wadsworth, OH 44281 8005 State St, Garrettsville, OH Columbus 3434 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43224 1254 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229 4930 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228 Dayton 1026 Patterson Rd, Dayton, OH 45420 4233 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45405 2152 N Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45406 Toledo 2626 W Laskey Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 657 E Manhattan Blvd, Toledo, OH 43608 1703 Airport Hwy, Toledo, OH 43609 Galion 845 Portland Way N

Indiana Indianapolis 3739 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46201 2930 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218 8101 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Fort Wayne 840 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 3310 E Paulding Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46816 Peru 25 Broadway Plaza

Pennsylvania Erie 2026 Broad St, Erie, PA 16503 2209 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505



About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated value focused grocery store chain in the U.S., with approximately 700 stores in 30 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot strives to provide unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.