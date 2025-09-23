Save A Lot Reopens 27 Midwest Stores

Save A Lot, one of the largest value-focused grocery chains in the U.S., recently celebrated the return of the Save A Lot brand in 27 stores across Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, after the stores had been improperly re-branded in 2024. Working to re-establish both high operational and financial standards, the stores once again offer local customers Save A Lot’s outstanding value on an assortment of fresh, affordable, healthy foods, along with 50+ high-quality, award-winning private label brands.
Throughout July and August, the stores hosted grand reopening events including special giveaways and sale pricing on popular items. To demonstrate its commitment to the community, Save A Lot donated $15,500 to regional charities. “We’re delighted to reintroduce Save A Lot to these markets and support the community,” said Bill Mayo, Save A Lot Chief Executive Officer. “Save A Lot is committed to provide high quality food and outstanding value to our customers.”
Save A Lot believes all neighborhoods should have access to fresh, high quality food options. Stores focus on offering everyday low prices on great tasting, high quality private label brands as well as national brand products, USDA-inspected meat cut fresh in store, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.
The Save a Lot stores that have reopened include:
- Ohio
- Akron
- 3333 Manchester Rd, Akron, OH 44319
- 1400 S Arlington St, Akron, OH 44306
- 25 W Miller Ave, Akron, OH 44301
- 530 E Tallmadge Ave, Akron, OH 44310
- 1375 Copley Rd, Akron, OH 44320
- 544 Canton Rd, Akron, OH 44312
- 205 N Wooster Rd, Barberton, OH 44203
- 204 High St, Wadsworth, OH 44281
- 8005 State St, Garrettsville, OH
- Columbus
- 3434 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43224
- 1254 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229
- 4930 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228
- Dayton
- 1026 Patterson Rd, Dayton, OH 45420
- 4233 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45405
- 2152 N Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45406
- Toledo
- 2626 W Laskey Rd, Toledo, OH 43613
- 657 E Manhattan Blvd, Toledo, OH 43608
- 1703 Airport Hwy, Toledo, OH 43609
- Galion
- 845 Portland Way N
- Indiana
- Indianapolis
- 3739 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
- 2930 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218
- 8101 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis, IN 46226
- Fort Wayne
- 840 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
- 3310 E Paulding Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46816
- Peru
- 25 Broadway Plaza
- Pennsylvania
- Erie
- 2026 Broad St, Erie, PA 16503
- 2209 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505
About Save A Lot
Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated value focused grocery store chain in the U.S., with approximately 700 stores in 30 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot strives to provide unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.