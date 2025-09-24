Halloween Consumer Spending to Hit Record $13.1 Billion

Halloween consumer spending is set to reach an all-time high of $13.1 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted with Prosper Insights & Analytics.

The record eclipses last year’s $11.6 billion and surpasses the previous high of $12.2 billion in 2023. Despite concerns about tariffs and rising prices, Americans are determined to celebrate the holiday with enthusiasm.

Holiday Traditions Remain Strong

Katherine Cullen, NRF vice president of industry and consumer insights, said Americans continue to embrace Halloween.

“Even with concerns about price increases due to tariffs, Halloween continues to resonate with consumers of all ages,” Cullen said. “Whether it’s dressing in costume or carving a pumpkin, more consumers plan to take part in Halloween activities and traditions.”

Nearly three-quarters of consumers, or 73%, plan to celebrate, compared with 72% last year. Leading activities include handing out candy (66%), dressing in costume (51%), and decorating homes or yards (51%). Additionally, more people expect to carve pumpkins (46%), host or attend parties (32%), visit haunted houses (24%), or dress up their pets (23%).

Candy, Costumes, and Décor Drive Halloween Consumer Spending

Candy remains a top choice on shopping lists, with sales projected to reach $3.9 billion. Costumes, purchased by 71% of shoppers, are expected to total $4.3 billion.

Decorations will account for $4.2 billion, while greeting cards will reach $700 million, up from $600 million in the previous year.

The average spending per person has reached a record $114.45, up nearly $11 from 2024 and surpassing the previous record of $108.24 set in 2023.

Early Shopping Boosts Sales

The Halloween consumer spending survey reveals that nearly half of shoppers (49%) began purchasing items in September or earlier, a slight increase from 47% last year.

Consumers cite several reasons for shopping early:

Excitement for fall (44%).

Halloween is a favorite holiday (37%).

Securing popular items (33%).

Avoiding the stress of last-minute purchases (33%).

Discount stores lead as the top shopping destination, with 42% of consumers choosing them, up from 37% last year. Specialty Halloween and costume shops (31%) and online channels (31%) follow closely.

Phil Rist, executive vice president of strategy at Prosper, said shoppers are mindful of their budgets but unwilling to cut back on celebrations.

“For consumers looking to balance their budgets, strategies such as buying early to spread out purchases or shopping at discount stores are just some ways they are being mindful of costs,” Rist said. “Despite these budget considerations, consumers are committed to prioritizing Halloween celebrations to create special memories with their loved ones.”

Costume Spending Highlights Popular Choices

Costumes remain a central part of Halloween consumer spending, covering children, adults, and even pets.

Children’s costumes: Spending is expected to reach $1.4 billion. The top picks are Spider-Man (2.3 million), Princess (1.9 million), Witch (1.7 million), Ghost (1.6 million), and Superheroes (1.5 million).

Adults’ costumes: Total spending is projected at $2 billion. Witches lead the rankings with 5.6 million costumes, followed by vampires (2.7 million), pirates (1.6 million), cats (1.6 million), and Batman (1.6 million).

Pets’ costumes: Consumers will spend $860 million. Pumpkins top the list at 9.8%, followed by hot dogs (5.4%), bumblebees (4%), ghosts (3.1%), and superheroes (3.1%).

Shoppers continue to rely on digital tools to plan purchases. Online searches inspire 37% of Halloween ideas, while retail and costume shops account for 27% and friends and family 21%. Retailers are prepared to meet the demand across all channels.

Survey Details

The NRF and Prosper survey questioned 8,045 consumers between September 2 and 9. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.

Despite tariff worries and higher costs, Halloween consumer spending shows Americans’ dedication to traditions remains stronger than ever. With record spending on candy, costumes, and decorations, retailers anticipate one of the most active Halloween seasons in history.