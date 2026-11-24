The sold-out PLMA 2026 Private Label Trade Show, held Nov. 15 – 17, featured a record number of exhibit booths, with more than 1,900 exhibitors from 61 countries and 55 national pavilions. Exhibitors showcased products across food, beverages, health and beauty, household products and general merchandise.

Keynote Speakers

Own brand leaders from Target and Ahold Delhaize USA opened PLMA’s 2026 Private Label Trade Show on Monday and Tuesday with standing-room-only keynotes on how store brands drive growth and help retailers differentiate themselves in a competitive marketplace.

In Monday’s November 16 keynote, John Conlin, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Food & Beverage at Target, described own brands as central to Target’s identity and to its goal of delivering “a delightful experience in all of retail.” Conlin said Target’s private brands must be “bold, distinctive and affordable” and “unique and joyful,” while staying true to the company’s “Expect More. Pay Less.” promise.

Conlin said that 40% of Target’s customers are looking for new food items. Accessible wellness anchors the company’s plans, including more organic products, snacks made with avocado oil and easy family meals. He said Target aims to respond quickly to emerging food trends and set some of its own. In new and remodeled stores, he said the food and fresh market area will be three times as large as in previous designs, part of Target’s effort to become a go-to destination for young families.

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At Tuesday’s November 17 Retail Leadership Keynote Breakfast, Abby Cook, Senior Vice President of Own Brands for Ahold Delhaize USA, said shoppers are really after value, which has become a complicated mix of price, taste, convenience and other factors.

Cook said their own brands portfolio is a three-tier model of premium, mainstream and everyday value “to give each brand a clear role in meeting different customer needs.” According to Cook, Ahold’s premium tier own brands, Nature’s Promise and Taste of Inspirations, represent a combined $2 billion portfolio.



About the PLMA 2026 Floor Show

At “Store Brands Marketplace” retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers discovered new products, explored trends and built business partnerships. Attendees also took part in executive education sessions and seminars.

Among the trends discovered in the floor show, protein remains strong, balsamic in different flavors and forms, and natural colors from natural sources.

“We are delighted with the success of this year’s Show,” said Peggy Davies, PLMA President. “The quality of buyers and visitors was exceptional, and our exhibitors brought real innovation to the floor; the energy throughout the event showed that face-to-face connections are still the foundation of the partnerships and ideas that move our industry forward.”

“The floor was bustling, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” reported Dan Weil, Senior Director, Chicago Trade Show. “Face-to-face connections are still at the heart of our industry’s innovation and growth. Our exhibitors showed great resilience and resourcefulness to be here, which shows just how valuable the show is to their business.”

PLMA’s 2027 Private Label Trade Show will be held Nov. 14 -16 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago.