By Angélica Herrera Muñoz, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of COEX Corporation*

Today’s market is increasingly competitive, opening the door to new possibilities, paths, and alternatives. This is where the White Label model becomes one of the smartest and most powerful strategies for manufacturers and brands to expand their reach without multiplying their costs. The logic is straightforward: a manufacturer produces a good that another company markets under its own name—the result: a win-win for both parties.

How does this model work for the manufacturer?

In many cases, companies have facilities with idle capacity, so manufacturing for third parties allows them to put that capacity to work. It also helps stabilize cash flow and reach markets that would take years to conquer with their own brand. Furthermore, supplying retail chains, distributors, or international brands raises quality standards, certifications,and processes. This strengthens the manufacturer’s core business as well, leaving companies ready to explore new opportunities with a diverse client base.

And for the brand?

Brands, on the other hand, can launch new product lines in a matter of weeks without investing in machinery, technology,infrastructure, or development from scratch. This allows them to focus their resources on what they do best: building customer relationships, brand positioning, and sales channels. It is a particularly attractive model in industries such as food, cosmetics, supplements, cleaning supplies, textiles, and pet products, to name just a few.

For U.S. and Latin American companies, white labeling is also a tangible pathway to exporting. Supermarket chains in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East are actively looking for reliable suppliers for their private labels, and these agreements are becoming increasingly common at international trade shows. A Colombian manufacturer, for instance, can secure shelf space across multiple countries without having to build brand recognition in each one.

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Keys to Seizing the Opportunity

There are four essential aspects to keep in mind:

Clear contracts covering formula ownership, exclusivity, minimum order quantities (MOQs), and confidentiality. Certifications required by the target market (such as GMP, HACCP, FDA, and ISO, among others). Accurate costing, as margins tend to be tighter and profitability relies on volume. A healthy balance between third-party manufacturing and proprietary brands, so the business does not become overly dependent on a single client.

White labeling invites us to view manufacturing from a different perspective: as a high-value service that opens doors,builds trust, and fosters long-term relationships. For manufacturers and brands looking to grow smartly, it is a partnership well worth exploring.

*Angélica Herrera Muñoz is an entrepreneur, international speaker, and foreign trade consultant with over 18 years of experience connecting businesses across Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.