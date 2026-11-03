Explore Store Brand Innovation at PLMA 2026

PLMA’s 2026 Private Label Trade Show will bring retailers and manufacturers together to discover new products, explore industry trends and build business relationships at the “Store Brands Marketplace,” November 15–17, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago.

With the Show almost 10 days away, the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) is highlighting expanded education, a new product showcase and more opportunities for retailer-supplier connections.

Innovation at the Core

“Innovation remains the cornerstone of retailer brand success,” said Peggy Davies, PLMA president. “From new product launches to award-winning food and nonfood offerings, the Chicago Show will demonstrate how retailers and manufacturers continue to raise the bar for quality, differentiation and consumer appeal. As shopper expectations evolve, private brands are responding with creativity, relevance and purpose.

“Our theme describes exactly what to expect,” said Dan Weil, Senior Director, Chicago Trade Show. “We bring virtually every food and nonfood category together under one roof. For buyers, it’s one-stop sourcing. They’re seeking innovation, quality and differentiation in products that strengthen their brands, along with cost savings. Being able to see, taste, smell and handle products in person is a big part of what makes the Show so valuable.

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New Features and Programming

Sunday, November 15, will be a day of learning. The Executive Education Insight Series will offer expert-led workshops and discussions on the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the private brand industry. Opening Seminars will follow, providing practical insights attendees can apply before the Show floor opens.

World of Ideas™ replaces the long-running Idea Supermarket and showcases exceptional store brand products from around the world. The exhibit includes Salute to Excellence Awards® and International Wine Awards winners, along with the New Product Expo, featuring hundreds of new food and nonfood items presented on the Show floor.

The Mix, Mingle & Unwind Reception moves the traditional Sunday evening gathering to Monday night at the Convention Center, giving retailers and suppliers an opportunity to continue conversations after a day on the Show floor.

PLMA’s Show Navigator digital planning tool is now open. Its PLMA Matchmaker™ feature enables retail buyers to book appointments with relevant exhibitors before arriving.

Keynote Breakfast Speakers and show floor

John Conlin, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Food & Beverage at Target, will speak Monday, November 16, at 8 a.m. Abby Cook, Senior Vice President of Own Brands for Ahold Delhaize USA, will speak Tuesday, November 17, at 8 a.m.

The Show floor will have nearly 1,900 suppliers from about 60 countries filling more than 3,000 booths. Exhibitors will present the latest food, beverages, health and beauty, household products and general merchandise.

Weil said supplier demand remains high as the Show approaches. “The success of store brands is a major part of it, of course. Our work throughout the year also contributes through targeted outreach, stronger retail relationships and staying close to manufacturers across the industry.”