Northgate González Market gave Stanton an early Thanksgiving gift Nov. 20: a new store and 375 jobs.

The family-owned grocer also donated more than $30,000 to local schools, nonprofits and families.

Its 55,721-square-foot market now anchors 7910 Katella Ave., according to a company press release.

Why Northgate González Market Keeps Growing

Stanton caps a busy stretch for the Anaheim-based chain.

In November 2025, Northgate opened a long-awaited store in Lynwood, Abasto Media reported. At that time, leaders also confirmed plans for Stanton and La Mirada in 2026.

Then, on Jan. 14, the La Mirada location opened with 244 employees, Abasto reported. That city holds special meaning as the González family’s first home in the United States.

More recently, Northgate converted its La Habra store into a second Mercado González in October.

The flagship Mercado González opened in Costa Mesa in November 2023. That 70,000-square-foot destination quickly became a regional draw.

📊 BY THE NUMBERS Store size: 55,721 square feet New jobs: 375 Community giving: More than $30,000 Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily Chain size: 53 stores, 8,300-plus associates

Churros, Coffee and Fresh Tortillas

At the new Northgate González Market, fresh food sets the tone.

Shoppers will find warm tortillas, scratch-made tamales and traditional Mexican breads and pastries.

The store also offers restaurant-quality prepared foods, premium meats, fresh seafood, and a broad produce selection.

Two specialty concepts, however, give the location extra pull.

First, El Moro serves its famous churros and Mexican hot chocolate. The Mexico City churrería has operated since 1935.

Northgate first brought El Moro to the United States at Mercado González in Costa Mesa.

Second, Casa Libre pours handcrafted coffee alongside traditional Mexican beverages and pastries. The café is Northgate’s own Mexican-inspired coffee concept.

Together, these anchors turn a quick grocery run into a reason to linger.

“Mexican food has a wonderful way of bringing people together, regardless of where they come from.” — Oscar González, co-president, Northgate González Market

Rooted in Family Tradition

Founded in 1980, Northgate González Market remains family-owned and family-operated.

The company now employs more than 8,300 associates across 53 stores. Its markets span Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

Co-President Oscar González said the Stanton opening reflects that heritage.

He said the family is eager “to share our food, culture and hospitality with Stanton’s diverse community.”

“We want everyone to feel welcome and discover something they love,” he added.

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Giving Back Before the Holidays

🤝 COMMUNITY GIVING AT A GLANCE $12,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Stanton for holiday grocery vouchers for 140 families and a kitchen renovation. More than $20,000 to 14 Stanton-area schools, churches and nonprofits.

Meanwhile, Northgate paired its debut with direct support for its new neighbors.

The company contributed $12,000 to the neighboring Boys & Girls Club of Stanton.

That gift funds holiday grocery vouchers for 140 families. It also helps renovate the club’s kitchen.

“We want to thank Northgate Market for its donation,” said Elvin Campbell, the club’s executive director.

Northgate’s generosity, he said, will help young people “experience the safety and care of our Club.”

Beyond the club, Northgate gave more than $20,000 to 14 Stanton-area schools and community partners.

Recipients include Rancho Alamitos, Magnolia, and Pacifica High Schools, as well as Dale Junior High and Bryant Elementary.

Community partners also benefited. They include St. Polycarp Catholic Church, the Lions Club, and the Stanton Family Resource Center.