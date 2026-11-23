Four decades ago, Pasta La Moderna reached the U.S. in a suitcase full of nostalgia. Today, the company produces pasta on Texas soil, supplies major chains, and holds a Guinness World Record.

For Esteban Abascal, CEO of Interamerican Foods-La Moderna USA, the anniversary holds special significance.

“Forty years sounds so easy,” he told Abasto in an interview. “But there’s a tremendous amount of work behind those four decades.”

Two Decisions That Shaped Pasta La Moderna

Esteban Abascal, CEO of Interamerican Foods-La Moderna USA.

Abascal points to two decisive moments. The first came in 2015.

That year, construction began on its first U.S. pasta plant, in Cleburne, Texas.

With that move, the brand shed its image as “a soup importer,” Abascal explained. Instead, it became “a pasta producer in the United States.”

A few years later, the board and shareholders chose to make pasta for major U.S. retailers. According to Abascal, quality was the decisive factor in winning those bids.

A Record with a Cause

For the anniversary, the marketing and sales team proposed an ambitious idea: a Guinness World Record.

They pulled it off in June, amid the 2026 World Cup. The company built a giant number 40 out of Pasta La Moderna, with the brand’s logo inside.

To do it, they used La Moderna Field, home of the Railroaders, the local baseball team. The company also donated all the pasta used in the attempt to a community organization.

“It was very symbolic,” Abascal recalled, noting that most shareholders attended.

Increasing sales wasn’t the goal. Still, the executive believes greater brand recognition is “a natural consequence” of community outreach.

Nostalgia and New Markets

Abascal acknowledges that Hispanic consumers fueled the brand’s growth. Among them are second- and third-generation Americans who grew up with its products.

“We sell nostalgia,” he said.

However, its mainstream strategy propelled the company to the next level. Today, the business serves both audiences without losing sight of its roots.

Related Article: La Moderna Transforms Cleburne, TX, into Pasta City Read the Article

A Bet on Texas

Three years ago, the company decided to expand the Cleburne plant. According to Abascal, it made that call before the new trade policies took effect.

That timing lets it offer a more competitive product.

Meanwhile, for consumers watching every dollar, pasta remains affordable.

With just two ingredients, wheat and water, the category has room to reinvent itself. That’s why La Moderna is investing in research and development to provide greater nutritional value.

The Consumer Is the Boss

Looking ahead, the company is preparing point-of-sale promotions. It also aims to gain ground among Anglo consumers.

For Abascal, the anniversary represents a moment “of turning point and reflection.”

His guiding principle is clear. “The ultimate boss at Interamerican is the consumer, who decides to spend their hard-earned money on our products.”

Forty years ago, that consumer searched store shelves for a piece of home. Today, that same shopper remains at the center of the story.

It’s a story with many co-authors, Abascal emphasized: suppliers, customers, and partners.

“A company isn’t built in isolation,” he concluded.

