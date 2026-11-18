If 2026 taught Hispanic retailers anything, it is that growth is no longer guaranteed.

Still, the fundamentals favor our channel. However, 2027 will reward operators who run tighter stores, not just busier ones.

Every Trip Counts

Circana projects U.S. food and beverage sales will grow 2% to 3% in 2027. Most of that growth will come from price and mix, while volume stays flat.

As a result, retailers must earn market share one basket at a time.

SNAP adds another layer of pressure. As of Oct. 1, the federal government covers 25% of the program’s cost, down from 50%.

Moreover, the 2025 budget law shifts more costs to states in the years ahead. Expect some states to tighten enrollment.

That move would squeeze the very households many Hispanic retailers serve.

Meanwhile, Hispanic neighborhoods face pressure the general market does not.

Chedraui reported that second-quarter same-store sales at El Super and Fiesta Mart fell 2.3%. Management pointed to immigration enforcement, higher fuel prices, and reduced SNAP benefits.

Independents are feeling the same chill.

2027 HEADWINDS AT A GLANCE 2% to 3% Projected 2027 U.S. food and beverage sales growth, driven mostly by price and mix (Circana) 25% Federal share of SNAP operating costs as of Oct. 1, down from 50% 2.3% Second-quarter same-store sales drop at El Super and Fiesta Mart (Chedraui)

The Long Game Still Favors Hispanic Retailers

Yet the long-term story remains strong. Projections put Hispanic buying power at $2.8 trillion in 2026.

It is also growing faster than the overall market.

Foot traffic is rising, too. PDG Insights found that more than 30% of Latino consumers shopped at a supermercado or bodega in the past year.

That’s up from 26% in 2024.

Even better, the appeal reaches beyond our core shoppers, as I’ve noted in previous columns.

Among general-market shoppers under 45, 60% say they’d shop a Latino grocer more often if one were closer.

“2027 will reward operators who run tighter stores, not just busier ones.” — Ron Margulis

The GLP-1 Basket

About 18% of American adults now use a GLP-1 medication, up from 14% a year earlier.

These shoppers buy fewer chips, cookies, soft drinks and candy. Instead, demand is growing for protein, produce and yogurt.

For Hispanic retailers, that shift is an opening.

After all, the carnicería, the produce department, fresh cheeses, beans and house-made aguas frescas already fit these shoppers.

The job now is to tell that story out loud.

Related Article: How Hispanic Grocers Can Win More Mainstream Shoppers Read the Article

Sources: FMI (AI adoption); GLP-1 figure as cited in the article.

AI Moves from Pilot to Practice

Technology spending tells a similar story. FMI reports that 68% of food retailers now use AI, up from 47% a year ago.

Grocers also spent nearly 2% of sales on technology in 2025, double the prior year.

Independents do not need to match the chains dollar for dollar. However, they do need to pick their spots.

Equally clear, immigration enforcement has pushed some Hispanic shoppers from in-store to online. The shift stems from safety, not preference.

Consequently, a store without a digital front door is leaving those customers to someone else.

“A store without a digital front door is leaving those customers to someone else.” — Ron Margulis

Three Moves for Hispanic Retailers In 2027

So where should operators start? Here is the short list.

Lead with fresh and better-for-you. Build bilingual signs and displays around protein, produce,e and smaller portions. Then present traditional foods as the healthy choice they often are.

Build bilingual signs and displays around protein, produce,e and smaller portions. Then present traditional foods as the healthy choice they often are. Make one technology bet and measure it. Pick the problem that costs you the most, whether fresh shrink, labor scheduling, or online ordering. Set a clear payback target before you sign the contract.

Pick the problem that costs you the most, whether fresh shrink, labor scheduling, or online ordering. Set a clear payback target before you sign the contract. Defend value and the SNAP shopper. Track your state’s SNAP changes, and expand private label and bulk packs. Also, make sure every associate can explain EBT and WIC options with respect.

Admittedly, 2027 will not be an easy year.

But Hispanic retailers have always known their customers better than anyone else in the market.

Run the store with that same discipline, and the year can be good.