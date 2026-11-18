Four grocers share the 2026 Mango Retailer of the Year title, a first in the award’s history.

The National Mango Board (NMB) picked H-E-B, Rouses, Nugget Market and Superior Grocers. Each represents a different segment of the U.S. grocery industry.

Instead of crowning one winner, the board created four categories based on retailer size and format.

Why the Board Split the Award

According to the NMB’s announcement, choosing one standout chain had become increasingly difficult.

Ramón Ojeda, the board’s executive director, called the annual selection a “challenging task.” As a result, the organization honored four partners for the first time.

“Retailers play an essential role in introducing consumers to the versatility and flavor of fresh mangos,” Ojeda said.

“This year’s honorees demonstrate the impact of a strong commitment to the category.”

– Ramón Ojeda, Director of the National Mango Board

Meet the 2026 Mango Retailer of the Year Honorees

The four winners span the full grocery spectrum, from regional giants to specialty operators:

Large Grocer: H-E-B, the Texas-based chain

H-E-B, the Texas-based chain Medium Grocer: Rouses Markets, a Gulf Coast family grocer

Rouses Markets, a Gulf Coast family grocer Small Grocer: Nugget Market, a Northern California independent

Nugget Market, a Northern California independent Specialty Grocer: Superior Grocers, a Southern California chain

Each Mango Retailer of the Year honoree will receive a commemorative plaque.

So what earned them the spotlight? The board cited strong sales, creative merchandising, innovative marketing, and shopper education.

Together, those efforts encourage consumers to make mangoes part of their everyday meals.

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A Fruit Gaining Ground

The recognition arrives as mangoes claim more space in U.S. produce departments.

In fact, U.S. mango supply topped 150 million 4-kilogram boxes in 2025, up almost 11% year over year, according to the NMB’s annual report.

Retail sales set a new record that year.

Moreover, mango cracked the top 15 whole fruits by value in the U.S. The board had set that goal in 2020.

Ojeda has framed that progress in simple terms. Speaking with Fresh Fruit Portal in January, he said: “Mangoes are no longer an exotic fruit, but a staple in the American consumer’s shopping basket.”

Tighter Supply Raised the Stakes

Still, 2026 brought challenges for the category.

Mexico remains the main supplier to the U.S. market, accounting for 62.7% of total volume.

However, industry reports citing the NMB projected Mexico’s 2026 season to finish roughly 12% to 14% below the previous year.

With lighter availability, strong in-store execution becomes even more valuable. As a result, retailers that kept mangoes visible and well-merchandised stood out.

A Growing List of Champions

This year’s honorees join a distinguished roster.

Vallarta Supermarkets earned the 2025 Mango Retailer of the Year award. Before that, Big Y Foods claimed the 2024 title.

Past recognition has opened doors beyond the plaque. For example, the award gave Big Y the chance to collaborate with the board on mango promotions throughout the year.

From Exotic Novelty to Kitchen Staple

The NMB operates as an agricultural promotion group. Assessments on both domestic and imported fresh mangoes fund its work.

Those assessments are collected at a rate of ¾ cent per pound.

Ultimately, the board aims to move mangoes from exotic fruit to daily necessity in every U.S. household.

By honoring grocers of every size, the Mango Retailer of the Year program sends a clear message. Category growth doesn’t belong only to the biggest chains.

Whether it’s a statewide powerhouse or a neighborhood specialty store, every retailer now has a model to follow.