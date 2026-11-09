Northgate González Market Remodel Puts Fresh Food First

Northgate González Market has rebuilt its 27-year-old Santa Ana store around made-to-order, from-scratch foods, adding a guacamole stand, an in-house pastry shop, and fresh flour tortillas. The Northgate González Market remodel, the first major overhaul since the Bristol Street location opened in 1999, marked its grand reopening Nov. 4.

The 27,000-square-foot market at 1120 S. Bristol St. now pairs everyday grocery shopping with a broader lineup of prepared Mexican dishes. Meanwhile, the store’s 166 associates, many of whom live nearby, now make flour tortillas on site.

A Northgate González Market remodel built on prepared foods

The refreshed layout spotlights departments for shoppers who want ready-to-eat options and ingredients. According to the Hispanic grocery chain, the highlights include:

Puesto de Guacamole: A food stand that makes guacamole to order for family meals and gatherings.

A food stand that makes guacamole to order for family meals and gatherings. Pastelería Los González: Bolillos fresh every 30 minutes, plus scratch-made pan dulce, cakes, and pastries.

Bolillos fresh every 30 minutes, plus scratch-made pan dulce, cakes, and pastries. Fresh tortillas: Warm flour tortillas made in-house, alongside corn tortillas and masa products.

Warm flour tortillas made in-house, alongside corn tortillas and masa products. Carnicería: Beef, pork, and chicken, with custom cuts, marinated meats, and guidance from experienced carniceros.

Meals to take home: Guisados, rotisserie chicken, rice and beans, carnitas by the pound and chicharrón.

That mix reflects a broader strategy. Earlier this year, Co-President Oscar González told the Orange County Business Journal that the chain’s prepared food program lets Northgate keep serving its core shopper while drawing new customer segments.

Thanking a loyal Santa Ana customer base

Santa Ana offers a natural fit for that approach. About 77% of city residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts.

“For more than 25 years, Santa Ana families have trusted us with their everyday meals and their biggest celebrations,” González said in the company press release. “This remodel is our way of thanking our neighbors and bringing them more of the foods they love.”

The morning celebration brought together Northgate owners, associates, community members and local dignitaries. The program featured a priest’s blessing, remarks, and a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Santa Ana High School’s Mariachi Los Santos also performed.

Related Article: The Brothers Leading the Next Major Chapter of Northgate González Markets Read the Article

Holiday vouchers and books for local students

Beyond the aisles, Northgate used the reopening to tackle food insecurity. Recognizing that many local families struggle to put food on the table, the grocer announced more than $22,000 in holiday grocery vouchers for 10 schools and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County.

Recipients include Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, Martin Elementary, Pio Pico Elementary, Vista Meridian Global Academy, Lorin Griset Academy, Gerald P. Carr Intermediate, Julia C. Lathrop Intermediate, Santa Ana High, Valley High and Mater Dei High. At King Elementary, Northgate also installed a book vending machine and launched a rewards program that gives students free books.

“We are incredibly grateful to Northgate González Market for their remarkable generosity and continued investment in our community,” said Gabriel Moreno, principal of Santa Ana High School. “These holiday vouchers will provide meaningful support during the holiday season.”

Mercados and remodels fuel a busy year

The Santa Ana project caps an active stretch for the Anaheim-based grocer. In October, Northgate converted its La Habra store into a second Mercado González, following its 70,000-square-foot flagship in Costa Mesa, Abasto Media reported. The same outlet put the family-owned chain’s annual revenue at $1.6 billion. In January, the company also opened a new store in La Mirada.

Taken together, these moves show a retailer investing in both destination formats and the neighborhood stores that built its following. For grocers competing for Hispanic shoppers, the Santa Ana upgrade sends a clear signal: scratch bakeries, tortillerías and prepared food counters remain central to winning daily trips.

The remodeled store opens daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Founded in 1980, Northgate González Market operates 46 stores across Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. The chain employs more than 8,300 associates.