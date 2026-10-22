Northgate Debuts New Mercado in La Habra

Northgate González Market officially celebrated the grand opening of Mercado González La Habra on October 21, transforming one of the company’s longest-standing neighborhood stores into a vibrant culinary and cultural destination inspired by Mexico’s traditional mercados.

The newly transformed La Habra Mercado blends the everyday convenience of grocery shopping with authentic Mexican food, artisan goods, and gathering spaces that celebrate the richness of Mexican culture.

“For decades, our La Habra store has proudly served generations of families while supporting community partners like Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, The Gary Center, La Habra and Sonora high schools, and the Boys & Girls Club of La Habra,” said Oscar González, Co-President of Northgate González Market. “Today, we’re proud to introduce something even more special, a place where people can gather, discover regional flavors, celebrate our traditions and experience the warmth and hospitality that define Mexico.”

The transformation introduced an entirely new guest experience while expanding the fresh groceries, quality meats, produce and authentic ingredients customers have come to expect from Northgate Market. More than 340 associates work at Mercado González in La Habra.

Guests can now explore a lively marketplace featuring colorful murals, authentic Mexican architectural elements, and culinary puestos, or food stalls, designed to transport visitors to the heart of Mexico.

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The opening celebration day

The grand opening celebration brought together members of the González family, local elected officials, community leaders and representatives from area schools and nonprofit organizations. As part of the festivities, Northgate González Market recognized its longstanding commitment to the La Habra community by donating more than $20,000 to local schools and community organizations.

Rather than a traditional ribbon-cutting, the González family and local dignitaries marked the official opening with “The First Bite,” a ceremonial concha (Mexican sweet bread) tasting that celebrated the food and traditions at the heart of the Mercado experience.

“On behalf of the City Council and the La Habra community, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to Northgate Market and the González family for their continued support of the City’s annual Holiday Wishes Giving Program that serves over 350 local families in the community. Year after year, Northgate Market demonstrates how local businesses can also be dedicated community partners,” said La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano.

Details about Mercado González in La Habra

Mercado González in La Habra is now open to the community, inviting guests to discover Mexico’s flavors, traditions, and hospitality in a welcoming neighborhood destination. Store hours are Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.