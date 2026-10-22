Exp. Group Opens New Maryland Hub

A new chapter in Exp. Group’s East Coast growth is taking shape in Jessup, Maryland.

With more than 40 years of experience in the fresh produce industry, Exp. Group is expanding its established network into the DMV, bringing its produce, logistics capabilities, and commitment to quality and service closer to customers throughout the region.

Located at the Maryland Wholesale Produce Market in Jessup, the operation is already serving customers and will officially launch on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

This expansion represents exactly what its name suggests: an extension of Exp. Group.

The same company, standards, and commitment to quality and service, but now closer to more customers.

More Produce. More Capability. Closer.

For retailers, wholesalers, and food service operators, having the right produce supplier means more than access to products. It means having a partner that can deliver quality, consistency, availability, and dependable service.

Exp. Group Maryland is built to do exactly that.

The Jessup operation provides ripening capacity and dedicated logistics capabilities, including company trucks for port pickups and deliveries. This infrastructure strengthens Exp. Group’s ability to serve customers throughout the DMV while connecting its supply network more directly to the markets it serves.

Customers can source a broad selection of fresh produce from A to Z, including plantains, tropical fruits, vegetables, and more.

The goal is simple: make it easier for more customers to access quality produce and dependable service from a partner they can trust.

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Built on More Than 40 Years of Experience

Exp. Group is a multinational group of companies that produce, import, and distribute fruits and vegetables from Central and South America.

For more than four decades, the company has built relationships across the fresh produce supply chain, including partnerships with domestic and international farms and packing houses aligned with its standards and customer needs.

That experience is backed by a strong commitment to food safety and quality. Exp. Group is SQF Code for Storage and Distribution v9.0 certified, with a food safety program extending from domestic and foreign farms through its warehouse operations in New Jersey.

The result is a supply network designed not simply to move produce, but to maintain the standards customers expect from sourcing through delivery.

Fraymil Rodriguez, Chief Operating Officer of Exp. Group highlighted the strategic importance of the new facility.

“The opening of our Maryland facility represents another significant milestone in Exp. Group’s continued growth. Over the past four decades, we’ve built a strong foundation through our people, our infrastructure, and the relationships we’ve established across the industry. As we continue expanding along the East Coast, our commitment to quality, service, and our customers remains at the center of everything we do.”

Anthony Serafino, President of Exp. Group emphasized continued expansion.

“We are dedicated to providing our clients with high-quality merchandise that meet their needs and expectations. As part of our growth strategy, we are expanding our geographical footprint, which enables us to better connect with our clients and fulfill our service obligations in a timely manner. This expansion not only allows us to reach new markets but also strengthens our existing relationships. Additionally, our commitment to a people-first focus remains unwavering.”

From Maryland to the East Coast

The Jessup location gives Exp. Group a stronger presence throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, with the ability to serve markets extending south toward the Carolinas.

Exp. Group is continuing to work its way down the East Coast, expanding its reach while staying grounded in the same standards that have guided the company for more than 40 years.

For customers looking for a produce partner with experience, infrastructure, product breadth, and a commitment to service, Exp. Group Maryland is ready to connect.