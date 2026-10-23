Jumex Celebrates Día de Muertos with a Catrina’s Latabotellas Collectible Edition

Jumex has turned its fruit nectar into a seasonal collectible. For its Jumex Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) campaign, the Mexican juice maker released limited-edition latabotellas, its resealable aluminum bottles, decorated with Catrina art, according to the company. Shoppers can find them nationwide for $1.58 at local grocery stores, including Walmart.

The collection includes five 15.5-ounce latabotellas in five of the brand’s top-performing flavors, including Mango, Guava, Strawberry Banana, Peach, and Coco Pineapple. Each design honors the memories and traditions families share during the holiday. Jumex also built the packaging to spark impulse buys and lift endcap performance during the busiest weeks.

A Celebration That Fills Store Aisles

Día de Muertos honors loved ones who have died. The Mexican holiday runs Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, and interest in it has spread into mainstream U.S. culture as the country’s demographics diversify.

Retailers have taken notice. Target, for example, has offered a Day of the Dead collection in all its stores and online, while many chains now stock merchandise featuring sugar skulls and marigolds.

However, Hispanic supermarkets experience this tradition more directly. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, local bakeries and supermarkets begin preparing pan de muerto in mid-October, according to The Dallas Morning News. Similarly, Hispanic supermarkets in California, such as Northgate González, Vallarta, Cárdenas Markets, and Superior Grocers, also hold special events and decorate their stores to celebrate this very special occasion in Mexican culture.

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Why Jumex Day of the Dead Bottles Matter at Retail

Beverages fit naturally into that shopping trip. Families build altars with the favorite foods of departed relatives and gather to share meals. As a result, a festive single-serve bottle on an endcap can catch shoppers who came for bread, flowers, or candles.

The format adds another advantage. Its resealable top gives aluminum packaging the convenience of a bottle, ideal for family gatherings and cemetery visits. Jumex says it was the first to launch the bottle can, introducing it in 2007.

Telemundo Campaign Backs the Shelf

Jumex supports the launch with a national broadcast TV flight on Telemundo, running Oct. 12 to Nov. 2, plus a targeted digital push, the company said. The creative builds on the theme “This is Día de Muertos. Where celebration never ends.”

For retailers, that media schedule overlaps the holiday’s peak shopping window. Consequently, stores that set displays early can turn on-air awareness into sales before Nov. 2.

A Heritage Brand Speaks to Hispanic Shoppers

Jumex brings decades of brand equity to the effort. The company started in 1961 with 20 employees and began exporting to the United States in 1982. Moreover, Abasto has described Jumex as the most popular juice and nectar producer in Mexico and among Hispanic consumers in the U.S.

Ultimately, the collectible bottles give grocers a low-cost, culturally relevant item at a key moment. They also let shoppers bring a familiar flavor to a meaningful tradition.