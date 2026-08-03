Jumex Launches Reduced-Sugar Nectar Line Nationwide

Jumex is betting on lower sugar to keep its nectar business growing. The fruit nectar brand rolled out Jumex Reduced™, a new reduced-sugar nectar line, in stores across the country this week. The line cuts sugar by 50% compared to Jumex’s traditional nectars, while keeping the same fruit-forward flavor the brand built its reputation on.

Four core flavors anchor the launch: Mango, Guava, Peach and Strawberry Banana. Shoppers can already find the reduced-sugar nectar line on Walmart shelves nationwide and through Instacart, according to a company announcement from parent distributor Vilore Foods.

Why Jumex Is Betting on Lower Sugar

Health-conscious buying habits keep reshaping the beverage aisle, and Jumex wants a bigger piece of that shift.

“As consumer preferences continue to evolve, Jumex is committed to delivering innovations that keep our portfolio relevant while helping retailers meet changing shopper needs,” Edgar R. Vargas, growth director at Vilore Foods, said in the announcement. “Jumex Reduced gives consumers another way to enjoy the flavors they love from a brand they trust, while creating incremental growth opportunities for our retail partners.”

That framing lines up with what’s happening across the broader juice category. According to Beverage Industry magazine’s 2026 State of the Beverage Industry report, clean-label and health-forward preferences are pushing shoppers toward juices with no added sugar and natural sweeteners, even as the category overall faces pressure from inflation and softer volumes.

Separately, a market research report from The Business Research Company estimates the global reduced-sugar juice drinks segment could grow at roughly a 7.3% compound annual rate this year.

Retailers watching that math get an easy entry point. Beverage Industry’s report also notes that analysts have urged manufacturers and retailers to lean into lower-sugar innovation and highlight health benefits as a way to offset flat category growth. Jumex Reduced fits squarely into that playbook.

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A New Entry Point into a Familiar Category

The reduced-sugar nectar line doesn’t replace Jumex’s existing lineup; it sits alongside it.

Vilore Foods positions the new nectars as a bridge between longtime Jumex fans and shoppers who want the same tropical flavors with less sugar. That dual appeal, the company said, opens an additional entry point into the nectar category without pulling loyal customers away from the brand’s classic cans.

Everyday versatility is part of the pitch, too. Vilore Foods designed Jumex Reduced for lunch, dinner, or on-the-go moments, positioning it as a practical swap rather than a niche health product.

Distribution and What Comes Next

Beyond Walmart and Instacart, Vilore Foods says retailers can tap into its national distribution network to bring the reduced-sugar nectar line into additional stores.

Interested retail buyers can reach the company directly at sales@vilore.com to place orders or request more information.

The launch builds on Jumex’s long run in the beverage business. Founded in 1961 and known for its iconic blue can, the brand has grown into a global nectar and juice player under Vilore Foods, which has distributed Hispanic and multicultural food brands since 1982. San Antonio-based Vilore Foods also handles brands including La Costeña and Totis, and it serves as a distribution partner for other global food companies.

For grocers stocking the Hispanic beverage aisle, the timing tracks with wider category shifts. Rising consumer concern about obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular health continues to push shoppers toward beverages with nutritional benefits and fewer added sugars, a trend that reduced-sugar product lines like this one are designed to capture.