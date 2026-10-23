NGA’s Executive Conference: Independent Grocers Hold Service Edge but Trail on Loyalty

Independent grocers have a clear advantage with shoppers on service, community ties, and local products, yet they trail chains badly on loyalty program enrollment. That finding from a 5,000-shopper study set the tone for the National Grocers Association’s Executive Conference, which wrapped up Oct. 22 at the Fairmont Chicago.

Over three days, retailers, wholesalers and suppliers weighed consumer research, economic headwinds, technology adoption and industry consolidation, according to NGA, the trade group representing the independent supermarket industry. Ultimately, the program aimed to help operators respond to shifting shopper expectations in an uncertain economy.

Shoppers Reward Independent Grocers for Service, Not Yet for Loyalty

The headline session, “The Independent Advantage: What 5,000 Shoppers Reveal About Grocery’s Next Chapter,” unveiled NGA and The Feedback Group’s first consumer sentiment study. Doug Madenberg, chief listening officer at The Feedback Group, presented the results alongside David Best, president and CEO of Retail at UNFI.

Released days before the event, “What Shoppers Want 2026: Independent Grocers’ Competitive Edge” found that 60% of shoppers visit independent grocery stores at least occasionally, Blue Book Services reported.

So what draws them in? Shoppers named personal and friendly service (54%), community support (51%), fresh food quality (48%), and local products (47%) as top reasons for choosing independents.

Still, the data exposed a weak spot. Just 56% of independent grocery shoppers belong to loyalty programs, compared with 81% of chain shoppers, despite strong interest in personalized savings and digital coupons. Accordingly, the study flags stronger digital capabilities and better value communication as key opportunities for the channel.

Shoppers also voiced unease about market concentration. In fact, 63% of respondents expect fewer choices and higher prices as the grocery marketplace grows more concentrated.

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CPG Leaders Tackle Consolidation and Competition at the Shelf

Beyond consumer data, the agenda covered economic and supply chain pressures alongside a changing consumer packaged goods landscape. Executives from Kimberly-Clark, The Clorox Co., Bimbo Bakeries, Kraft Heinz and Mars Snacking discussed consolidation and retailer-manufacturer relationships. They also shared strategies for winning at the shelf. Meanwhile, other sessions explored wellness, emerging product trends and the grocery experience of the future.

These conversations carry real economic weight. Independent supermarkets generate more than $557.5 billion in annual economic activity and support nearly 1.5 million American jobs, according to NGA’s 2026 Economic Impact Analysis, conducted by Arizona State University. Moreover, the channel’s $353.5 billion in direct retail sales accounts for 38.4% of the $920 billion U.S. food retailing sector.

“Independent grocers are at the heart of their communities, and their ability to adapt to changing consumer expectations and a shifting marketplace is critical to their continued success,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “This event brings together the voices, insights and partnerships that can help our industry navigate these changes and seize new opportunities.”

Former Astronaut Shares Lessons in Leadership Under Pressure

Leadership also took center stage in Chicago. Retired Navy Capt. Christopher J. Cassidy, a former NASA astronaut and Navy SEAL, delivered the keynote, “Leadership Under Pressure: An Astro SEAL’s Perspective.”

Drawing on his military career, three spaceflights and his tenure as NASA’s chief astronaut, Cassidy offered lessons on building trust and leading high-performing teams. He also addressed risk management and critical decisions under pressure.

The conference also spotlighted the industry’s next generation of leaders. The Women Grocers of America presented “Beyond the Family Business: How Women are Building the Next Generation of Grocery,” a panel Upshop sponsored. Panelists explored entrepreneurship, strategic growth, succession planning, and grooming future grocery executives.

Pinnacle PAC Award Honors Champion of Independent Grocers

To close the program, NGA presented its Pinnacle PAC Award to Mike Semmann, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. The award recognizes his longstanding advocacy for independent operators.

Through his leadership at WGA, work on Capitol Hill, and support of NGA Grocers PAC, Semmann has strengthened the industry’s voice on public policy. He brings more than 25 years of trade association experience, including prior service as WGA’s vice president of government affairs.

“Mike Semmann’s commitment to advocacy and his support of NGA Grocers PAC reflect the importance of strong industry leadership in advancing the interests of independent grocers,” said Stephanie Johnson, NGA’s head of government affairs and senior vice president. “His work helps ensure that policymakers understand the vital role independent grocers play in their communities and the challenges they face in a competitive marketplace.”

Value and Digital Loom as the Next Tests

Taken together, the Chicago sessions sketched a clear agenda for the channel. Independents already own the service and community ties that shoppers prize. Now, the challenge lies in turning that goodwill into loyalty sign-ups, sharper digital tools, and a stronger value message.