NGA and NIQ Partnership Arms Independent Grocers with Data

Independent grocers will soon gain a sharper view of their shoppers. The National Grocers Association (NGA) announced a new strategic alliance with NielsenIQ (NIQ) to turn complex consumer data into practical tools for independent supermarkets. The NGA and NIQ partnership will deliver curated market insights, educational resources, and thought leadership to retailers competing in a fast-changing marketplace.

According to the NGA announcement, the agreement also looks beyond today’s store operators. It introduces a student competition that aims to draw young talent into the grocery industry.

Why the NGA and NIQ Partnership Matters Now

The timing reflects the growing weight of the independent channel. An NGA economic impact analysis released earlier this year found that independent supermarkets generate more than $557.5 billion in annual economic activity and support nearly 1.5 million American jobs nationwide. The same report shows $353.5 billion in direct retail sales, accounting for 38.4% of the $920 billion U.S. food retailing sector. Arizona State University conducted that study.

Still, size alone does not guarantee success. As Grocery Dive reported, independent grocers remain under considerable pressure from chain competitors that have greater scale and the ability to offer lower prices. For that reason, reliable consumer intelligence can help smaller operators compete more effectively.

Under the new agreement, NGA contributes its deep connection to the independent grocery community. Meanwhile, NIQ, which the association describes as a global leader in consumer intelligence, brings its data expertise.

“Independent grocers make important business decisions every day about their customers, their products and their communities, and having access to the right insights can make a meaningful difference,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO.

Ferrara added that the alliance seeks to make data “more understandable and actionable” for members. It also aims to bring “fresh thinking and emerging talent” into the sector.

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Toolkit and Event Guide Ahead of The NGA Show 2027

First, the two organizations will develop ongoing educational resources. These include an event guide leading up to the 2027 NGA Show. That event runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, with the exhibit floor open Feb. 1-2.

Next, NGA plans to publish a toolkit on its website. The resource will show independent grocers how to turn consumer insights into smarter business decisions. It will also connect NGA members with NIQ subject matter experts. Retailers curious about data, analytics, and evolving shopper trends can also use the toolkit as a learning hub.

Student Competition Targets Real-World Retail Challenges

Beyond the toolkit, the collaboration will launch a student solution competition. University participants will gain immersive exposure to the grocery business. In turn, they will tackle real problems facing independent retailers.

NGA will preview the program at its upcoming Executive Conference, set for Oct. 20-22 in Chicago.

“Independent grocers are navigating rapidly changing consumer behaviors and an increasingly complex marketplace,” said Nicole Collida Davis, managing director of U.S. retail and agencies at NIQ.

Collida Davis said NIQ wants to make insights “more accessible and useful” for these businesses. Likewise, she noted the program gives future leaders “hands-on experience using data to identify new opportunities for independent grocers.”

Connecting Data, Education and People

Ultimately, NGA and NIQ plan to create a lasting platform. It will translate data into practical insights, generate new ideas and link independent grocers with expertise and emerging talent.

“This collaboration allows us to connect three important pieces: data, education and people,” Ferrara said. “We can help our members better understand the insights available to them today while continuing to create opportunities for the next generation to see firsthand just how innovative and dynamic the independent grocery industry is.”

For independent operators, the message is clear. Better data, paired with fresh talent, could sharpen their competitive edge in the years ahead.