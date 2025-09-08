Inside Cermak Fresh Market’s Hispanic Focus: A Conversation with John Tsiones

With 17 stores across Chicagoland, Cermak Fresh Market stands as one of the Midwest’s most prominent Hispanic grocery retailers.

At the recent Purple Crow trade show, Abasto sat down with John Tsiones, Director of Purchasing, to learn how this family-run business stays ahead in serving one of the fastest-growing consumer segments in the U.S.

A Chain Rooted in Hispanic Culture

Abasto: Seventeen stores in Chicago? That’s quite a footprint. It sounds like your customers are predominantly Hispanic.

John Tsiones: Absolutely. Around 75% of our customers are Hispanic, and that’s who we cater to. The energy here at the show reflects our stores—it’s a perfect fit.

Four Decades of Growth and Family Legacy

Abasto: Tell us a bit about Cermak’s history. When did it begin, and how did you get involved?

John Tsiones: Cermak Fresh Market is a family-owned business that began approximately 40 years ago. Two families launched the company, and it’s now grown into the Midwest’s largest family-owned grocery chain focused on Hispanic consumers.

They’re second-generation immigrants, and I’ve known them personally for 15 years. I officially joined three years ago, and we’re working to take the company to the next level.

Why Hispanic Products Thrive in the U.S.

Abasto: Why do you think Hispanic food products are doing so well in the U.S.?

John Tsiones: Hispanic families value home cooking and spending time together. Food is the centerpiece of that lifestyle. It’s authentic, it’s daily, and it’s family-driven. That’s why the Hispanic food segment continues to grow—it reflects a deeper cultural connection.

Listening to customers is key for Cermak Fresh Market

Abasto: Your job is to source the right products. How do you know what will work for your customers?

John Tsiones: The great thing about Hispanic shoppers—they’ll tell you what they want. That’s why we need to stay nimble. Though we’re a large company, we operate like a small one.

We listen to our customers and our employees and respond quickly. The market’s constantly changing, and you have to evolve with it.

Related Article: Winning Brands with the Hispanic Consumer Read the Article

Evolving Habits and New Opportunities

Abasto: What changes have stood out to you in recent years?

John Tsiones: A big one is the growth in ready-to-eat meals. We’ve expanded our hot food offerings, and they’ve taken off.

Customers still love to cook, but they also appreciate convenience. So we’re seeing more demand for prepared meals—they’re a growing category.

Looking Ahead

Abasto: Based on your experience, what’s next for Hispanic supermarkets and products in the U.S.?

John Tsiones: I see continued growth. Mainstream retailers are attempting to enter this space, indicating its high value.

It’s competition, yes—but it also creates awareness. Hispanic products are gaining more visibility, and I believe there’s a bright future ahead for our industry.

Growing with the Community

With a deep understanding of the Hispanic consumer and a legacy rooted in family values, Cermak Fresh Market continues to lead by staying faithful to its community and responsive to changing trends.

As Hispanic cuisine becomes more mainstream, industry veterans like John Tsiones are positioning their stores to grow alongside shifting tastes—and deeper cultural connections.