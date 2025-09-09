Latino Consumers Are Leading the Way in Grocery Tech Adoption

Article Courtesy Diana Leza Sheehan, founder and Principal Consultant at PDG Insights.

Latino consumers are embracing technology in the grocery aisle in ways that are reshaping how brands and retailers need to think about engagement. Findings from PDG Insights’ quarterly US Diverse Consumer Pulse Study show that Latino shoppers are not just keeping up with digital trends—they’re often ahead of the curve.

Social Media Is a Shopping Channel

Outside of the store, Latino consumers are more likely to engage with brands through social media. Over half (52%) have posted about a product they might buy, and nearly half (47%) have purchased items directly through a social media storefront. This is significantly higher than the general population, where only 39% report shopping through social media.

This level of engagement reinforces the importance of social commerce strategies. For brands looking to connect with Latino shoppers, social media isn’t just a marketing tool—it’s a sales channel.

Pre-Trip Planning is a Mix of Old and New

Latino shoppers still rely on traditional planning methods like handwritten lists (37%), but they’re also more likely than the general population to use digital tools. Eighteen percent use a retailer’s app or website to create a shopping list, and 10% use third-party grocery list apps—both slightly higher than the general population.

They’re also more likely to use smart home devices like Alexa or Google Assistant to add items to their list (15% vs. 12%). These behaviors indicate that Latino consumers are open to utilizing a range of tools to enhance the efficiency and personalization of their grocery shopping experience.

While many consumers use their phones while shopping, Latino shoppers are more likely to use digital tools to enhance their in-store experience.

More than half (64%) of Latino consumers say they’ve researched an item online while shopping in a store, compared to 57% of the general population.

They’re also more likely to scan QR codes to learn more about a product (56% vs. 49%) and use digital wallets to pay (55% vs. 46%).

These behaviors suggest that Latino shoppers are comfortable blending physical and digital experiences. For retailers, this means that mobile-optimized content, in-aisle QR codes, and seamless digital payment options aren’t just nice to have—they are a necessity.

One of the most notable findings from the study is the rapid adoption of AI-powered tools among Latino consumers. While only 19% of the general population currently use AI for grocery shopping or meal planning, that number jumps to 32% among Latino shoppers.

Among those using AI, the most helpful features include personalized meal recommendations (42%), automated shopping lists (36%), and voice-activated shopping (30%). These tools help consumers save time, discover new products, and find better deals.

Younger consumers, especially those under 44, are driving this trend, suggesting that AI adoption will continue to grow. For retailers and brands, this is a clear signal to invest in AI-powered personalization and convenience.

What This Means for Retailers and Brands

Latino consumers are digitally engaged, socially connected, and open to innovation. They’re using technology to make smarter, faster, and more informed grocery decisions. For brands and retailers, this means that digital tools—from mobile apps to AI assistants—are not optional. They’re essential for building loyalty and driving growth.

As the grocery landscape continues to evolve, Latino shoppers are setting the pace. Retailers that understand and respond to their digital behaviors will be better positioned to meet their needs—and win their business.