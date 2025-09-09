Americas Food and Beverage Show 2025 Draws Global Food Leaders

The 29th Americas Food and Beverage Show 2025 will transform the Miami Beach Convention Center into a hub for global food trade from Sept. 10–12, bringing together international delegations, leading companies, and innovative programming.

The Americas Food and Beverage Show 2025, organized by the World Trade Center Miami, highlights its reputation as the Western Hemisphere’s premier B2B platform for food and beverage commerce.

Eighteen International Pavilions will showcase products and business opportunities from around the world. This year, Spain serves as the Country of Honor, joined by national delegations from South Korea, Türkiye, Japan, Brazil, and others. More than 800 exhibitors representing 20+ countries will display thousands of products designed to reach buyers seeking new opportunities.

Abasto Magazine to Cover the Americas Food and Beverage Show 2025

Abasto magazine will participate in the Americas Food and Beverage Show 2025 with its own booth. The Abasto team will provide on-site media coverage, highlighting exhibitor launches, international delegations, conference sessions, and the dynamic programming across the show.

With a strong presence in the Hispanic food industry, Abasto aims to deliver timely reporting and in-depth insights for readers who want to follow the most important developments from Miami.

Center Stage: Culinary Excellence on Display

At the heart of the show floor, Center Stage will feature chef demonstrations, culinary showcases, and live presentations. Attendees can expect renowned chefs and food personalities to share their expertise, offering creative ideas and practical applications for businesses of every size.

The interactive program is designed to engage professionals and inspire product innovation, while providing suppliers with direct access to the trends shaping global menus.

Beverage Stage: Innovation in Every Pour

The Beverage Stage at the Americas Food and Beverage Show 2025 will showcase innovation in mixology, hydration, and specialty drinks. From craft cocktails to wellness-focused beverages, this stage will provide tastings, demonstrations, and presentations from leading beverage experts.

The program also offers a window into the technologies shaping the beverage sector, with new ideas for retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators.

Conference Program: Practical Knowledge for Growth

The Conference Program delivers strategies and market intelligence for navigating international trade. Experts will address compliance with FDA and CBP regulations, tariffs, enforcement measures, sustainability, and innovation.

Attorney Deborah Stern of Sandler Travis & Rosenberg emphasized the program’s relevance, noting the importance of understanding tariffs and enforcement in today’s climate.

Jennifer Diaz, president of Diaz Trade Law, added that her firm’s session will equip importers with “everything importers need to know about CBP and FDA compliance when importing food into the U.S.”

These sessions aim to arm attendees with the knowledge to expand and protect their presence in the U.S. market.

A Global Marketplace for Buyers and Sellers

With more than 800 exhibitors and thousands of industry professionals, the Americas Food and Beverage Show 2025 provides unmatched opportunities for networking and deal-making. Attendees gain full access to the exhibition floor, pavilions, culinary demonstrations, beverage programming, and the conference sessions.

The event also reinforces Miami’s role as a strategic gateway for trade between the Americas and global markets.

World Trade Center Miami at the Helm

Since its founding in 1991, the World Trade Center Miami has organized leading trade shows that connect international businesses and foster economic growth. The Americas Food and Beverage Show 2025 remains one of its flagship events, uniting buyers and sellers across borders.

Event Details