FMI’s GroceryLab to Showcase Food Retail Technology Innovation

FMI—The Food Industry Association announced the launch of GroceryLab food retail technology innovation, a hands-on event designed to bring merchants, operators, technologists, and brand leaders together. The forum aims to co-design a zero-friction grocery ecosystem using trusted data, intelligent technology, and collaborative problem-solving.

The first GroceryLab will take place June 2-4, 2026, at Detroit’s Gem Theatre. FMI said the event comes at a pivotal time when food retailers and suppliers are investing billions in technology to reshape operations and customer experiences.

Industry Commits Billions to Technology

According to FMI’s State of Technology report, food retailers and suppliers invested more than $10 billion in technology in 2024. The surge reflects the industry’s intent to modernize everything from supply chains to consumer engagement.

FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin highlighted the long tradition of technology adoption in food retail. She pointed to the introduction of point-of-sale machines in 1974 and the $1.5 billion spent on online delivery systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our mission in creating this new forum is to reduce the friction between bold ideas and real-world execution,” Sarasin said. “GroceryLab is more than a gathering – it’s a launchpad.”

A Platform for GroceryLab Food Retail Technology Innovation

FMI said GroceryLab will function as a cross-functional forum where participants test and co-develop solutions. The event will focus on how technology can strengthen the workforce, expand e-commerce, improve analytics, and elevate customer experience.

Sarasin emphasized the importance of actionable insights. “We want to give attendees a license to innovate, supported by strategies that address today’s toughest challenges and unlock real business value,” she said.

Industry leaders echoed the call for purposeful innovation. Executives warned that investments must yield measurable returns and improve shopper experiences to justify long-term adoption.

Artificial Intelligence Adoption Surges

Data from FMI’s report shows rapid expansion in the use of artificial intelligence. Nearly half of food retailers and 93% of suppliers already rely on AI.

Retailers use technology for product traceability, inventory management, planning, and asset protection. In addition, they increasingly deploy new tools inside stores. Eighty-six percent experiment with technology to improve efficiency, 80% to enhance customer experiences, and 63% to support ecommerce strategies.

Building Sustainable Growth Through Collaboration

FMI emphasized that collaboration and robust data are essential for sustainable growth. By uniting decision-makers across marketing, operations, and technology, GroceryLab aims to accelerate solutions that scale across the industry.

Sarasin credited FMI’s founding committee and consulting partner ThinkBlue for developing the concept. She described GroceryLab as the first behavior-shifting forum designed to meet the food industry’s needs in an era of fast-moving technology.

“The leaders we spoke with made it clear – while the future of technology is exciting, it’s the practical applications that truly move the needle,” Sarasin said. “This event is designed to deliver those solutions.”

Event Details

GroceryLab will convene chief merchants, COOs, CMOs, CDOs, CIOs, CTOs, and customer officers alongside technology and marketing leads from CPG and retail member companies.

The inaugural event runs June 2-4, 2026, in Detroit at the Gem Theatre. FMI expects it to become a hub where bold ideas transform into operational improvements that help food retailers and suppliers thrive.