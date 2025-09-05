How Walmart’s High-Tech Distribution Center Transforms Perishable Food Supply

With the opening of Walmart’s high-tech distribution center in Lyman, South Carolina, the retail giant seeks to optimize the handling of perishable groceries and deliver fresher food faster. The 725,000-square-foot facility will supply 180 stores with fresh produce, meat, dairy, eggs, and frozen goods.

Rob Montgomery, executive vice president of supply chain at Walmart U.S., said the investment reflects the retailer’s commitment to customers’ expectations for freshness and speed.

“The opening of our new high-tech distribution center marks a major step forward in how we get fresher products to customers faster,” Montgomery said.

Robotics and AI Reshape Distribution Work

At the core of Walmart’s transformation is advanced technology that reduces strenuous labor while improving efficiency. Robotics now automates the movement of cases on and off pallets, eliminating heavy lifting and reducing workplace strain.

The Walmart high-tech distribution center builds pallets tailored for each store. Fragile items, such as eggs and yogurt, go on top to reduce damage. Artificial intelligence then tracks every pallet for accuracy, ensuring that groceries arrive in top condition.

Automated defect detection also plays a major role. Walmart’s AI-powered system inspects packaging for crushed boxes, faulty perforations, or barcode problems. Once inspected, boxes move through an AI Pallet Builder that groups and stacks products based on store orders.

These innovations enable faster unloading at stores, allowing associates to focus more on serving customers.

Freshness Delivered Faster to Communities

The Lyman facility is the third of five new Walmart high-tech distribution centers being launched nationwide. These facilities can process more than double the volume of traditional distribution centers.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster praised the investment, calling it a boost for logistics innovation across the state.

“Through advanced supply chain technology and a strong commitment to local sourcing, we’re proud to partner with Walmart to deliver fresh, affordable food,” McMaster said.

AI also powers Walmart’s dispatch system. The technology plans drivers’ routes, considers weather and traffic conditions, and ensures trailers are loaded efficiently. By monitoring temperatures and adjusting in real-time, the system helps keep perishable products fresh during transit to stores.

Hundreds of Jobs for the Lyman Community

The facility employs over 600 full-time associates, offering ongoing opportunities for career growth. Walmart is hiring automation equipment operators and other roles that qualify for benefits, including medical insurance, paid time off, 401(k) matching, and tuition-paid college degrees through Walmart’s Live Better U program.

Lyman Mayor Glenn Greer said the Walmart high-tech distribution center represents a long-term investment in the local economy.

“This milestone not only strengthens Lyman but also positions our region for continuing economic growth in the coming years,” Greer said.

Walmart’s Broader Commitment in South Carolina

During the facility’s grand opening, Walmart awarded $15,000 in grants to local nonprofits, including Greer Relief, Wellford Academy of Science and Technology, Breaking Bread for Jesus, and PS I Love You Ministries.

In fiscal year 2024, Walmart stores, clubs, and the Walmart Foundation donated $16.8 million in cash and in-kind support to South Carolina organizations.

By combining technology, community investment, and workforce development, the Walmart high-tech distribution center exemplifies how the retailer is transforming food distribution while bolstering local economies.