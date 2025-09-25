Heritage Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), one of the leading Hispanic food retailers in the country, announced how they are going to celebrate the Hispanic Heritage Month across its portfolio of companies, which includes Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market, and Los Altos Ranch Markets.

This year’s theme, “De tu tierra a tu mesa” (From Your Land to Your Table), honors the deep connection between the cultural roots and the cherished traditions they bring to the table. It’s a heartfelt tribute to vibrant Hispanic culture, its flavors, and customs that enrich and unite the communities.

“At HGG, Hispanic Heritage Month is about celebrating community, connections, and culture,” said Adam Salgado, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We welcome everyone to share in the joy and pride of Hispanic heritage, and we’re excited to bring that spirit to life in our stores and online.”

Heritage’s engaging and family-friendly activities across all banners

First-Ever HGG Rewards Sweepstakes

One lucky winner per day, per banner, from now through Sept. 30th! Customers can enter daily by logging into or creating an account in the Rewards App. Winners will be contacted by HGG’s Marketing team, and stores are encouraged to celebrate with photos and fanfare.

Authentic Hispanic Product Highlights

Online shopping collections and in-store callouts featuring favorite Hispanic items and country-specific products.

Coloring Papel Picado for Children

Children who visit the Heritage Grocers Group’s banners stores will recieve a papel picado coloring sheet creating a fun and educational activity for the youngest shoppers.

Events & Radio Remotes

Live celebrations at select store locations with music and vendor supported demos.

Digital Celebrations

Explore Hispanic culture through their website, social media, and weekly ads, including:

Recipe features

Spotlights on notable Hispanic figures

Exclusive offers through respective Rewards Apps

In a press release, HGG shared that October will bring more customer appreciation events, with bonus entries and additional giveaways.

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.