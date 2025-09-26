Giant Eagle Growth Strategy Puts $100 Million Toward Stores, Value

One of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors announced a sweeping growth strategy that includes $100 million in investments across stores, value, and customer experience. According to company executives, the Giant Eagle growth strategy is timely, coming at a moment when grocery shoppers are under pressure from fluctuating food prices and inflationary forces.

The new initiative, called the Because It Matters business strategy, outlines the grocer’s multi-year plan to reinforce its role as a hometown retailer while responding to changing customer expectations. With $100 million slated for 2025 and 2026, Giant Eagle aims to deliver more substantial value, better quality, and a more engaging shopping experience.

Bill Artman, Giant Eagle’s president and CEO, described 2025 as a defining year for the company.

“We are committed to being the hometown grocer across every community we serve,” Artman said. “Our Because It Matters strategy and the associated investments we are making will be a catalyst to achieving that goal.”

Giant Eagle plans to expand value initiatives through seasonal pricing programs and themed promotions. A one-week “$1 Deals” sale will launch Sept. 25, discounting 1,000 items ranging from name-brand drinks to baby food. Company leaders said that millions of dollars will be invested in providing pricing relief on essential family items, including proteins, produce, and pantry staples.

These efforts build on existing digital coupons, weekly sales, and the myPerks loyalty program.

Expanding Quality and Service Standards

A cornerstone of Giant Eagle’s growth strategy is elevating quality and service. Leadership has stated that hiring and training food professionals remains a priority, with certified butchers, bakers, cake decorators, and cheesemongers playing a visible role in stores.

The company will also continue seven-day-a-week deliveries to ensure freshness. A renewed emphasis on produce aims to differentiate Giant Eagle through standout categories, such as berries, grapes, tomatoes, and salads.

Justin Weinstein, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, emphasized the importance of balancing value with excellence.

“Our commitments to quality, service, and being a leading employer cannot come at the expense of prices that make choosing us a challenge,” Weinstein said.

To support employees, Giant Eagle is expanding training programs. The Service Ambassador program will provide workers with tools to enhance customer engagement, ensuring staff can effectively answer questions and anticipate shopper needs.

Related Article: Grocery Sector Trends Show Divide Between Value and Fresh Formats Read the Article

Remodeling Stores and Enhancing Digital Shopping

The Giant Eagle growth strategy also invests heavily in physical and digital shopping upgrades. The company will remodel a dozen supermarkets in Pennsylvania and Ohio, introduce new shopping carts, and grow delivery services to 33 additional locations.

Pharmacy services represent another growth driver. More than 60 in-store pharmacies will be renovated and expanded, alongside a more substantial standalone pharmacy presence.

Digital shoppers will see improvements in the Giant Eagle mobile app, including item locators, meal bundles, and AI-driven features. Leaders said these investments acknowledge the continued importance of stores while addressing the growing demand for online convenience.

New Brand Campaign Highlights “Because It Matters”

To support its multi-year plan, Giant Eagle is launching a brand campaign aligned with the Because It Matters theme. Ads will highlight the company’s role in serving families with care and quality.

Kasey Sheffer, vice president of marketing and Own Brands, said the campaign aims to spotlight the human connection behind grocery shopping.

“Our Team Members work every day to be attentive to the needs of our guests, wanting to help make the moments in their lives special,” Sheffer said.

The campaign will run across various platforms, including broadcast, digital, print, sports marketing, and outdoor.

Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle operates over 200 stores across western Pennsylvania, north-central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana. Ranked among Forbes’ most prominent private corporations, the company sees its new growth strategy as a way to reinforce its market leadership.

By dedicating $100 million to enhancing value, quality, and the store experience, Giant Eagle signals its commitment to customers navigating a shifting grocery landscape. Executives emphasized that every investment is connected to the guiding principle of the new plan — because it matters.