Gary Zorko is the new Superior Grocers’ CIO, tasked with strengthening the technology behind the chain’s 74 stores.

The Santa Fe Springs, California-based retailer recently announced the appointment. Zorko will report to President and CEO Richard Wardwell and lead the company’s information technology team.

The company said Zorko will partner with leaders across the organization to strengthen infrastructure and drive innovation. His mandate also includes ensuring systems continue to support employees, customers, and business operations.

A Retail Technology Veteran

As Superior Grocers’ CIO, Zorko brings nearly four decades of technology experience. His career spans retail, e-commerce, entertainment, insurance, medical, manufacturing, and legal services.

Retail and E-Commerce Roles

Most relevant to grocery, Zorko has held technology leadership posts at three well-known retailers:

Z Gallerie: Vice president of information technology.

Vice president of information technology. Hot Topic: Guided technology operations and business systems for the specialty chain.

Guided technology operations and business systems for the specialty chain. Newegg: Led technology and e-commerce initiatives for the online electronics retailer.

Earlier, he held software development and interactive media roles at The Walt Disney Co. and Prudential Insurance. He also worked at smaller private firms, such as Sample Digital.

Patents, Advisory Work and Expert Testimony

Beyond corporate IT, Zorko holds seven patents. He has also served as an expert witness consultant in intellectual property litigation.

He has also worked as an executive technology advisor, including through Clarity.fm and Steve Heckler Associates.

Related Article: The Path to Success for Sally Hernandez, VP of Grocery at Superior Grocers Read the Article

A Hands-On Leadership Style

Peers and colleagues describe Zorko as a hands-on, “roll-up-your-sleeves” technical leader, the company said. Those endorsements also credit him with balancing high-level strategy with execution, process discipline, and teamwork.

He is an active member of the Southern California Society for Information Management and serves on several committees.

He also volunteers with e-NABLE, a global network that designs and 3D-prints free prosthetic limbs for people in need.

Outside the office, Zorko is a maker who enjoys woodworking, laser engraving, photography, and home brewing.

Why the Superior Grocers CIO Hire Matters

The appointment arrives as grocers keep raising tech budgets despite tight margins.

Food retailers spent nearly 2% of total sales on technology in 2025, double the 2024 share. That finding comes from FMI’s The Food Retailing Industry Speaks 2026 report.

71% of food retailers expect to spend more on technology in 2026. (FMI, The Food Retailing Industry Speaks 2026)

Retailers are also applying artificial intelligence to tasks such as assortment planning and loss prevention, FMI said.

A Growing Footprint

For Superior Grocers, the stakes are rising as its store count grows. Founded in 1981, the chain now operates 74 stores across California and Nevada.

In 2022, it acquired Numero Uno, a 22-store Hispanic grocery chain, to strengthen its presence in Southern California. Then, in 2025, it opened its second Las Vegas store, its 74th location.

That growth puts more stores, systems, and data under the Superior Grocers CIO’s watch.

Meanwhile, Wardwell has raised his own industry profile. In December 2025, the California Grocers Association elected him chair of its board.

The company said it looks forward to Zorko’s contributions as it invests in people, operations and growth.