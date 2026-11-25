Functional foods and protein are moving past the hype and into real grocery sales. Third-quarter data shows shoppers putting both in their carts at a fast clip.

Anne Marie Roerink, principal at 210 Analytics, reviewed Circana data on the store’s fastest-growing categories. Her answer to whether the trend is paying off: yes.

Energy drinks led every category in new dollars. Meanwhile, beef, yogurt, and dried meat snacks proved protein is now a major sales engine.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Energy drinks led all categories, adding $497.1 million in third-quarter sales.

Beverages claimed six of the 10 fastest-growing categories by dollar growth.

Protein appeared in five of the top 10, from beef to meat snacks.

Unit sales show functional foods driving real volume, not just price.

Functional Foods Lead Store Growth

Roerink compared third-quarter 2026 dollar sales with the same period in 2025. She used Circana MULO+ and Integrated Fresh data for the 13 weeks ending Sept. 27.

The results were striking. Beverages claimed six of the top 10 spots for absolute dollar growth.

Energy drinks topped the list. Sales rose 17.4% to $3.36 billion, up $497.1 million.

Carbonated beverages followed with a $461.5 million increase. Bottled water, milk, sports drinks, and coffee also made the ranking.

Q3 2026: Top 10 in Absolute Dollar Growth

Rank Product Dollar Sales Absolute Dollar Growth Dollar Sales vs. YA 1 Energy drinks $3.36B +$497.1M +17.4% 2 Carbonated beverages $9.83B +$461.5M +4.9% 3 Beef $11.77B +$419.0M +3.7% 4 Yogurt $3.66B +$346.5M +10.5% 5 Bottled water $7.02B +$339.0M +5.1% 6 Milk $4.98B +$240.4M +5.1% 7 Ground beef $4.78B +$233.5M +5.1% 8 Dried meat snacks $1.29B +$180.8M +16.4% 9 Sports drinks $2.25B +$180.5M +8.7% 10 Coffee $4.68B +$152.6M +3.4% Source: Circana, Integrated Fresh, MULO+, Total U.S. 13 weeks ending 9/27/2026 | 210 Analytics & Circana

Roerink has seen the shift firsthand. On a weekend trip to Target, she found functional drinks crowding endcaps and aisles.

She said the sheer number of products astounded her.

Protein Powers Meat and Dairy

Protein is the other half of the story. It appeared in five of the 10 fastest-growing categories.

Beef ranked third overall. It added $419.0 million, reaching $11.77 billion.

Ground beef contributed another $233.5 million. Yogurt, in turn, grew 10.5% to $3.66 billion.

Milk counts as both a beverage and a protein winner. Its sales climbed 5.1% to $4.98 billion.

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Snacks on the Move

Dried meat snacks deserve special attention. Sales jumped 16.4% to $1.29 billion.

That marks the second-fastest percentage gain on the list. According to Roerink, it reflects a “portable everything” trend.

Shoppers want protein and drinks they can carry anywhere. As a result, meat snacks keep gaining in dollars, units, and volume.

Unit Sales Confirm the Shift

Of course, inflation lifts dollar figures. So Roerink also checked unit sales, which show whether shoppers are actually buying more.

That leaderboard confirms functional foods are fueling real growth. Energy drinks and sports drinks claimed the top two spots.

Two social media favorites also cracked the unit top 10: cottage cheese and yams. Both ride the protein-and-fiber wave.

“Who would have guessed those two even two years ago?!” — Anne Marie Roerink, 210 Analytics

Cottage Cheese Keeps Climbing

Cottage cheese has been building momentum for years. U.S. sales topped $2 billion for the 52 weeks ending Feb. 22, Dairy Foods reported.

That figure, based on Circana data, marked a 19% jump from a year earlier.

Why Shoppers Crave Protein

Consumer research supports the register data. For five straight years, protein has topped the list of nutrients Americans try to eat. The International Food Information Council reported that finding.

Its 2026 survey also found that 64% of respondents followed a specific diet or eating pattern last year.

Weight-loss drugs add more fuel. Circana’s Sally Lyons Wyatt discussed GLP-1 users in remarks according to Retail TouchPoints. She said they buy more ground beef, yogurt, cottage cheese, and meat snacks.

She also noted more sports drinks for hydration. That list closely mirrors Roerink’s top 10.

Beverages, likewise, keep gaining ground. Shoppers spent nearly $295 billion on retail beverages in 2025, according to FMI’s Power of Beverage report.

Turning Trends Into Shelf Space

For grocers, the data offers a practical signal. Functional foods are earning endcaps, cooler doors,s and checkout space.

Portable protein and functional drinks also pair naturally. Merchandising them together fits how shoppers now eat on the go.

Abasto Media has tracked the rise of functional foods and protein, from dairy launches to snack lines. The third-quarter numbers show the momentum is real.

“These aren’t just consumer talking points,” Roerink said. “We’re seeing real movement at the register.”