Fiber, protein, and global flavors lead the 2027 food trends Fresh Thyme Market expects shoppers to chase.

The Midwestern supermarket chain recently released its annual “Top 10 Trends” report. It developed the report with SPINS, a consumer packaged goods data firm.

The forecast predicts the flavors, ingredients,s and wellness priorities that will reach U.S. store shelves next year.

Key Takeaways Fiber moves to the center of product innovation, from bread to prebiotic soda.

Busy schedules and GLP-1 drugs fuel demand for nutrient-dense, smaller portions.

Global flavor mashups and international frozen meals widen shoppers’ choices.

Refrigerated and frozen sections now compete with center aisles for attention.

A bonus trend, “The Ocean Pantry,” spotlights tinned fish, seaweed and kelp.

Taken together, the predictions describe a shopper who demands more from every product.

These consumers want fiber, protein and essential nutrients. They also want enjoyment, convenience and variety.

Cecily Martinez, a registered dietitian at Fresh Thyme Market, explained the shift in a press release.

“Grocery shoppers are redefining wellness on their own terms,” Martinez said. “People want fresh, organic, and better-for-you foods that deliver meaningful benefits without adding more complexity to their lives.”

Martinez added that the list reflects an informed and intentional consumer. That shopper wants items that are innovative, curated, convenient,t and supportive of long-term well-being.

2027 Food Trends Put Nutrition First

Three predictions focus on nutrient density, starting with fiber.

Fiber First

“Fiber First” places fiber at the center of product innovation. According to the report, consumers no longer link fiber only to digestive health.

Instead, they now connect it to satiety, balanced nutrition, and overall well-being.

As a result, the company expects more breads, cereals, snacks,s and beverages that highlight this nutrient. It cites Olipop prebiotic soda and Hero seeded bread as examples.

Independent data back up that interest. In February 2026, the International Food Information Council (IFIC) released a survey revealing a significant gap.

2 in 3 Americans say they consume too little fiber or don’t know how much they eat. Source: IFIC Spotlight Survey, February 2026

Two-thirds of Americans say they consume too little fiber or don’t know how much they eat.

More in Every Bite

Next, “More in Every Bite” serves shoppers seeking greater nutritional value in smaller portions.

The retailer links this demand to busy schedules, changing eating habits, and the popularity of GLP-1 medications.

A November 2025 KFF poll found that 12% of U.S. adults were taking one of these drugs. In addition, 18% said they had used them at some point.

The Brain Food Era

Meanwhile, “The Brain Food Era” reflects growing interest in cognitive health.

According to the report, brands will add omega-3s, antioxidants, functional mushrooms, and creatine to more everyday items.

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Global Flavors Fill Every Aisle

Global Flavor Mashups

The palate takes a trip, too. “Global Flavor Mashups” blends ingredients and techniques from different culinary traditions.

Examples include miso mayonnaise, gochujang barbecue sauce,s and chili-mango snacks. The list also features Kettle Foods Spicy Kimchi potato chips.

Frozen Passport

Similarly, “Frozen Passport” turns the freezer aisle into a must-visit stop. There, customers will find restaurant-quality international dishes.

As a result, they can skip hours in the kitchen without overspending.

Sprinkle Culture

“Sprinkle Culture,” on the other hand, focuses on personalization. Seasonings, condiments, and crunchy toppings let shoppers turn a familiar meal into something new.

As the report puts it, the finishing touch matters as much as the dish itself.

Fresh Thyme’s 2027 Food Trends at a Glance Global Flavor Mashups: cross-cultural sauces, snacks and condiments The Brain Food Era: foods for focus, memory and healthy aging Bite-Sized Joys: small, premium treats Fiber First: fiber as a lead selling point Sprinkle Culture: toppings and seasonings that personalize meals More in Every Bite: nutrient-dense, smaller portions Fresh from the Fridge: refrigerated snacks and drinks Elevated Meal Shortcuts: prepped proteins, meal kits and entrées The Resourceful Kitchen: versatile, low-waste staples Frozen Passport: international freezer meals Bonus — The Ocean Pantry: tinned fish, seaweed, kelp and algae Source: Fresh Thyme Market and SPINS

Convenience and Small Indulgences

Elevated Meal Shortcuts

Other predictions focus on saving time. “Elevated Meal Shortcuts” shortens the path from store to table.

To do so, it relies on fresh marinated proteins, prepped vegetables, meal kits, and ready-to-heat entrées.

Fresh from the Fridge

In turn, “Fresh from the Fridge” makes the refrigerated case a key snack destination.

Protein bites, dips, chilled drinks and ready-to-eat produce will gain ground in 2027.

Bite-Sized Joys

However, self-care doesn’t rule out indulgence. “Bite-Sized Joys” says people enjoy treats in brief moments.

Those moments include mini desserts, specialty drinks, and premium snacks. As a result, Fresh Thyme says the line between health and indulgence is blurring.

“Grocery shoppers are redefining wellness on their own terms.” — Cecily Martinez, registered dietitian, Fresh Thyme Market

Sustainability and the Ocean Pantry

Another trend, “The Resourceful Kitchen,” combines sustainability and ingenuity.

Households want versatile options that extend freshness, reduce waste, and work across multiple meals.

In addition, the grocer added a bonus category: “The Ocean Pantry.”

Tinned fish, seaweed snacks and kelp-based ingredients will gain traction as sources of protein and omega-3s. Interest in responsible sourcing will fuel that curiosity, the company says.

Assortment Clues for Retailers

For retailers, the 2027 food trends offer useful clues about product assortment.

First, they suggest that functional nutrition is moving beyond a specialty niche. Second, they show refrigerated and frozen sections competing with center aisles for shopper attention.

Finally, the report highlights the weight of emerging brands. Fresh Thyme illustrates each trend with products from Momofuku, Siggi’s, Tru Fru and Saffron Road, among others.

It also features several items from its own private label.

The chain says it constantly tracks what’s new in food, nutrition,n and wellness. Likewise, it partners with trusted local suppliers to bring those products to its shelves.

Based in Downers Grove, Illinois, Fresh Thyme Market says its mission is to foster healthier communities. Its stores combine fresh, organic, and better-for-you foods with vitamins and body care products.