August 2025 U.S. eGrocery Sales Set Record at $11.2B as Delivery Surges

August 2025 U.S. eGrocery sales climbed to a record $11.2 billion, rising nearly 14% year over year, according to the latest Brick Meets Click Grocery Shopper Survey sponsored by Mercatus. The market’s expansion reflects strong consumer demand for flexible fulfillment options and larger digital baskets as shoppers increasingly blend channels to stock their kitchens.

Delivery Leads Gains; Ship-to-Home Accelerates

Delivery drove much of the growth. Sales jumped 30% from a year earlier as delivery expanded its monthly active user (MAU) base and lifted average order value (AOV) by double digits. Ship-to-home also accelerated, with sales up 19% year over year, supported by solid gains in MAUs, order frequency, and AOV.

By contrast, pickup slipped. Monthly pickup sales fell 4% from August 2024, pressured by a pullback in order frequency and spending that lagged price inflation.

Even so, all three receiving methods posted higher AOVs year over year, underscoring the continued willingness of shoppers to build larger online baskets.

Share Shifts Favor Delivery

Sales share trends turned decidedly toward delivery. Delivery captured nearly six additional percentage points of share and finished the month with 45% of total eGrocery sales. Ship-to-home gained share for the second straight year, buoyed by Amazon’s efforts to broaden access to same-day fresh groceries.

Meanwhile, pickup surrendered more than six percentage points versus last August.

These shifts highlight how convenience, speed, and availability steer digital grocery habits. As delivery windows widen and same-day options spread, shoppers reward the fastest paths from cart to doorstep.

Why August 2025 U.S. eGrocery Sales Broke Records

The overall eGrocery MAU base expanded 1% in August, primarily driven by the re-engagement of infrequent or lapsed customers.

Penetration rose among adults ages 18 to 29 and 45 to 60, signaling both new adoption from younger shoppers and renewed participation from established households.

Delivery’s MAU base reached a new high, up 11% in August, with robust gains among ages 18 to 29 and 30 to 44. Pickup’s MAU base edged higher in the low single digits, while ship-to-home posted strong year-over-year MAU growth.

Households Mix Methods and Cross-Shop More

Fewer shoppers stuck to just one receiving method. A larger share of households combined two or three methods during the month compared with last year. That flexibility reflects how people plan weekly shops, fill midweek gaps, and respond to promotions.

Cross-shopping also intensified. More supermarket and hard discount MAUs placed at least one online grocery order with a mass retailer.

Cross-shopping with Walmart specifically reached a record share in August, underscoring mass merchants’ reach and appeal in the digital grocery space.

Order Frequency Rises for 12th Straight Month

Order volume per MAU increased 5.8% year over year to 2.70 orders in August. That marks the 12th consecutive month of gains in average orders versus the prior year.

Rising order frequency—paired with higher AOVs across delivery, pickup, and ship-to-home—shows how online grocery continues to move from occasional convenience to a routine habit.

Delivery led on basket growth, with AOV up 10% year over year. Larger baskets often track with broader assortment access, compelling slot availability, and add-on features such as substitutions and smart reorders that reduce friction.

Repeat Intent Improves as Established Segments Lead

August also recorded the 10th straight month of higher repeat intent compared with the prior year.

More established customers—those making four or more orders in the prior three months—drove the improvement. Newer and less frequent segments slipped slightly, which suggests an opportunity for grocers to strengthen onboarding and repeat engagement programs.

What It Means for Grocers

“As the U.S. eGrocery market continues to expand at a robust pace, a key heads up for grocery operators is the growth of multi-method, multi-channel shopping, including cross-shopping with mass retailers like Walmart,” said David Bishop, partner at Brick Meets Click. “To compete effectively, regional grocers must focus on retaining their newer and less frequent online customers and providing a seamless, multi-faceted digital experience that reinforces loyalty and minimizes reasons to shop with rivals.”

Practically, that means doubling down on delivery performance, refining pickup to win back convenience-driven missions, and expanding ship-to-home for pantry staples and scheduled replenishment. It also means using personalization, targeted promotions, and friction-reducing tools to convert newer customers into repeat loyalists.

Methodology

Brick Meets Click conducted its latest Grocery Shopper Survey from Aug. 29–31, 2025, with 1,513 adults, ages 18 and older, who participated in their household’s grocery shopping.

A comparable August 2024 survey included 1,829 respondents. The survey, sponsored by Mercatus, tracks household penetration, order frequency, AOV, and fulfillment preferences across delivery, pickup, and ship-to-home to gauge the evolving eGrocery landscape.