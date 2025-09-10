First Municipal Grocery Store Opens in Downtown Atlanta

The first municipal grocery store in Atlanta opened its doors on Monday, September 8, through a landmark public-private partnership, marking a new model for tackling food insecurity and revitalizing downtown. Azalea Fresh Market welcomed more than 700 customers on opening day, inside the historic Olympia Building.

A Public-Private Partnership for Food Access

City officials, Invest Atlanta, Savi Provisions, and the Independent Grocers Alliance joined forces to deliver the project. Leaders framed the opening as a turning point in efforts to bring fresh, affordable food to underserved neighborhoods.

Mayor Andre Dickens said this first municipal grocery store demonstrates Atlanta’s broader commitment to healthy, thriving communities.

“Azalea Market—in the heart of Downtown—is a significant milestone in ensuring healthy, whole neighborhoods; and this is just the beginning,” Dickens said.

He added, “This grocery store is not just a place to shop—it is a community hub that will support Georgia-grown products and healthier lifestyles.”

Why the First Municipal Grocery Store in Atlanta Matters

Nearly 14 percent of city residents experience food insecurity. The new store addresses that gap by providing access to nutritious food in a USDA-designated low-income, low-access area.

Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta, said the project shows how partnerships can strengthen both health and the economy with job creation within the community.

“Slated to serve more than 5,500 people per month, the estimated economic impact exceeds $6 million annually,” Klementich said.

Related Article: Inside Cermak Fresh Market’s Hispanic Focus: A Conversation with John Tsiones Read the Article

Local Talent Shapes Azalea Fresh Market

The design and identity of Azalea Fresh Market grew from collaboration with SCAD students and faculty, Cohere, and the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

More than 60 students across 10 programs helped define the concept, adding creative depth to the city’s first municipal grocery store.

Inside Azalea Fresh Market

The two-level store sells fresh produce, meats, dairy, and pantry staples. It also highlights prepared meals, sushi from Atlanta’s High Roller Sushi, and locally roasted coffee from Dope Coffee.

Savi Provisions founder Paul Nair, who operates the market, said the project reflects a lasting commitment.

“This initiative cements our role as an Atlanta institution that partners with the community,” Nair said. “We look forward to growing the Azalea Fresh Market brand and working together with stakeholders across the city to make this a truly accessible and homegrown concept.”

Independent Grocers Step Up

Independent Grocers Alliance CEO John Ross called the store a model for retailers across the nation.

“Large chains may bypass these neighborhoods, but with the right guidance and resources, independents like Savi can step in to provide access to fresh, affordable food and become true community anchors,” Ross said.

Officials said the first municipal grocery store in Atlanta is more than a market—it is an anchor for downtown renewal.

Mayor Dickens noted the project is only the beginning of broader food access initiatives.

“With Azalea Market, we’ve taken a major step toward healthy, whole neighborhoods,” Dickens said.