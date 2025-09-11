Stater Bros. CEO Leadership Transition: Greg McNiff to Succeed Pete Van Helden

Stater Bros. Markets is entering a new era with a major leadership change. The Southern California grocer announced that Greg McNiff, its current president and chief operating officer, will become chief executive officer and president on September 29, 2025. The move marks a significant step in the Stater Bros CEO leadership transition, as longtime leader Pete Van Helden shifts to the role of executive chairman.

This transition underscores the company’s commitment to stability and growth while honoring its deep roots in the communities it serves. With nearly 170 stores and 18,000 employees, Stater Bros. remains a cornerstone of Southern California’s grocery industry, known for its quality products and strong customer loyalty.

McNiff Brings Four Decades of Experience

Greg McNiff’s appointment reflects a career built on dedication and operational excellence. He began his journey in 1981 as a courtesy clerk at Albertsons and steadily advanced through leadership roles in operations, marketing, and merchandising.

In 2016, he became division president of Albertsons’ Portland Division before joining Stater Bros. in 2019 as president. Three years later, he added the COO title, overseeing marketing, retail, and distribution with a focus on efficiency and collaboration.

McNiff’s academic background includes a business management degree from California Coast University and completion of the USC Food Industry Executive Program.

His leadership extends beyond the company, serving as president of the Western Association of Food Chains and earning The Illuminators Torch Award in 2019 for contributions to food industry education. He also leads the Food Industry Circle for City of Hope, reinforcing his commitment to community and industry advancement.

Related Article: Congress Urged to Block SNAP EBT Fees in Farm Bill REad the Article

Van Helden’s Continued Role and Legacy

Pete Van Helden, who has guided Stater Bros. since 2016, will remain deeply involved as executive chairman. In this role, he will oversee board activities and lead Stater Bros. Charities, the company’s philanthropic arm.

Van Helden joined the company in 2013 as president and COO and was later appointed CEO by the late Executive Chairman Jack H. Brown. Under his leadership, Stater Bros. strengthened its reputation for quality and community engagement while navigating a rapidly changing retail landscape.

“I’ve worked with Greg for many years, and due to his industry knowledge and fit in Stater Bros.’ culture, I can’t think of a better leader for the company’s day-to-day operations into the future,” Van Helden said. “While I’ll be stepping back from the company’s everyday operations, I’ll maintain an active role in the company as executive chairman while Greg continues to build on the strong foundation that we helped establish together.”

Balancing Tradition and Innovation

The Stater Bros CEO leadership transition signals a strategic move to balance the company’s longstanding traditions with a forward-looking approach. McNiff’s leadership will focus on strengthening operational efficiency, enhancing customer experience, and maintaining the company’s reputation for quality—particularly in its renowned meat department.

Stater Bros. has built its brand on the promise of “Fresh. Affordable. Community First.” That commitment remains unchanged. As the company enters this new chapter, its leadership emphasizes continuity in serving Southern California families while embracing innovation to meet the modern demands of its customers.

The leadership change is more than a shift in titles—it’s a reaffirmation of Stater Bros.’ mission to deliver quality, affordability, and community support for generations to come.