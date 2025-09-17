Americas Food & Bev Show 2025 Recap: A Global Success

The 29th annual Americas Food & Beverage Show and Conference wrapped up in Miami with three days of dynamic business and networking from September 10-12. The event, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, served as a crucial platform for small and medium-sized businesses to connect with buyers and navigate the complexities of a globalized market. This year’s expansion into three halls underscored the show’s growing importance within the industry.

A Global Hub for Trade

Organized by the World Trade Center Miami, the 29th edition was the largest to date. “We had over 13,000 attendees and buyers from more than 90 countries,” said Ivan Barrios, President and CEO of the World Trade Center Miami at the beginning of the second day of the trade show, while people were still doing lines to attend the event. The event featured over 900 exhibiting companies and 18 country pavilions, including an African pavilion.

The show’s expanding global reach was evident with new country pavilions from Japan and Korea. “Every year, the show becomes more and more global,” said Alice Ancona, Director of Operations for the World Trade Center Miami. The official guest country of honor was Spain, which brought more than 69 companies, continuing a 14-year exhibition history. Turkey showcased the second-largest pavilion, with more than 50 companies attending. AF&B 2025 at Miami Spain Pavilion opening ceremony Ivan Barrios and Alice Ancona



The 2025 event reinforced the AF&B show’s reputation as a premier B2B event. The new official show app highlighted this success by driving more than 30,000 contacts over three days, fostering international business on the exhibition floor. Nearly half of all participants adopted the app.

Showcasing Culinary and Beverage Innovation

At the heart of the show, two stages provided a forum for industry trends and product innovation.

Center Stage: This area featured renowned chefs and food personalities in live demonstrations and culinary showcases. The interactive program was designed to inspire professionals with creative ideas and practical applications for businesses of all sizes, giving suppliers direct access to the latest global menu trends.

This area featured renowned chefs and food personalities in live demonstrations and culinary showcases. The interactive program was designed to inspire professionals with creative ideas and practical applications for businesses of all sizes, giving suppliers direct access to the latest global menu trends. Beverage Stage: This stage highlighted innovations in mixology, hydration, and specialty drinks. From craft cocktails to wellness-focused beverages, the stage offered tastings, demonstrations, and presentations from leading beverage experts. It also provided insight into the technologies shaping the beverage sector, with fresh ideas for retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators.

This stage highlighted innovations in mixology, hydration, and specialty drinks. From craft cocktails to wellness-focused beverages, the stage offered tastings, demonstrations, and presentations from leading beverage experts. It also provided insight into the technologies shaping the beverage sector, with fresh ideas for retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Conference Program: Sessions covered key topics like FDA and CBP compliance, tariffs, and enforcement measures. Experts also addressed the growing importance of sustainability and innovation in the industry. The program delivered practical strategies and market intelligence, equipping attendees with the knowledge to expand their business and protect their presence in the U.S. market. The conference program offered expert insights in both English and Spanish.

The 29th Americas Food & Beverage Show was a success. The event featured more than 900 exhibitors and welcomed over 10,000 attendees, with a strong international presence from over 30% of countries including Colombia, Spain, Brazil, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico. The official show app proved to be a powerful networking tool, with nearly 40% of participants using it to make a remarkable 34,003 new contacts and create 1,938 discussions, fostering global business connections on the exhibition floor.

Looking Ahead to 2026

The success of the 2025 show sets the stage for even bigger things to come. “The show was previously known as a regional market,” Ancona said. “Now we have buyers from over 90 countries who are looking for new, interesting products. Most of the exhibiting companies are innovative small and medium-sized businesses bringing something different and new to the market—particularly Latin flavors, prepared foods, seafood, snacks, drinks, and cocktails.”

The 30th annual Americas Food & Beverage Show, will be on September 14-16, 2026, iand it s highly anticipated. Organizers expect it to be the biggest yet, offering attendees a premier opportunity to network, discover new products, and explore global flavors.