Celebrate the Hispanic Heritage in the Agricultural Industry

National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated each year from mid-September to mid-October, is an opportunity for the fresh produce industry to reflect the contributions of people of Hispanic descent across the industry of fruits and vegetables. With a brighter light shone today on Hispanic communities across the U.S. it’s even more timely to acknowledge their contributions to our industry.

According to an article published in NBC News in 2022, the economic output of American Latinos would rank fifth in the world if the community were an independent country. The presence of this community is undeniable across the North American specialty crop supply chain.

The Culture Behind the Flavor

Lance Jungmeyer, the Executive Director of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) shared, “National Hispanic Heritage Month is a great time to honor the food traditions that are such a big part of today’s produce section. The recipes and flavors of Mexican national and regional favorite foods, in particular, owe their success to fresh fruits and vegetables, so many of which are supplied by members of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas.”



The FPAA is a member-organization serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the marketing, import, and distribution of Mexican produce. According to FPAA, Mexico represents 39 percent of all imported fruits and vegetables consumed in North America annually.

From the fields of the Pacific Northwest, Shay Myers, CEO of Owyhee Produce shares why he celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, stating, “without the people and without the culture, we would more than struggle as an industry. It’s the Hispanic culture that has created people that are hard-working and generationally motivated, and generational thinking is something we have lost in American culture.”

Workforce Supporting the Fields

Shay is a vocal advocate for the H-2A visa program. During the pandemic, his voice put him on the viral social media map when he invited anyone willing to visit his farm and pick asparagus, a crop that would have been left to waste due to the early days of the pandemic restricting essential workers from coming into the U.S. to harvest food. Shay continues to advocate for the Hispanic workforce which the U.S. specialty crop supply chain is so reliant on.

In his words, “celebrations and recognition are the easy part because that’s exactly what it takes. We should give more recognition where it is due.”

Hispanic and Female Leadership

Also celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month, Julie Escobar, Founder & CEO of Global Women Fresh added, “National Hispanic Heritage Month is a powerful opportunity for the produce industry to celebrate the cultural richness, innovation, and dedication that Hispanic communities bring to every part of the supply chain. From the fields to executive leadership, their contributions are foundational to the global food system.”



Global Women Fresh is a non-profit organization bringing together Women in Produce — from the front lines to the front offices — to close the gender divide in our industry.

A Call to Action

Julie continued, “As a proud Colombian woman and founder of Global Women Fresh, I believe this month is not just about recognition but about building stronger global connections and honoring the people behind the produce, especially the women in Latin America who are leading with purpose and vision.”

Across borders and acres, these industry leaders are encouraging the global supply chain to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing stories, highlighting Hispanic leadership at all levels, supporting Hispanic-owned businesses, and creating space for authentic conversations across cultures.

“Ultimately, it’s about strengthening the global community that drives us all forward,” added Julie.

This National Hispanic Heritage Month, let’s join in reflecting on the contributions of the people and professionals of Hispanic descent across the produce supply chain, celebrating their collaboration and ensuring that they too, have a seat at the table as the fresh produce industry continues to grow in diversity, representation and voice.