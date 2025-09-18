Jarritos: 75 Years of Flavor & Culture

Commemorating 75 years of tradition, culture, and quintessential flavors, Jarritos, the authentic Mexican soda brand known for its refreshing and bold taste, is celebrating the way it does best — boldly, colorfully, and with a lot of corazón. To mark this milestone, Jarritos is launching a worldwide anniversary celebration, featuring a specialty sweepstakes, pop-up events in major cities around the globe, vintage-inspired packaging, and more.

From its humble beginnings in 1950s Mexico to worldwide acclaim, Jarritos has grown from a soda underdog into a cultural icon, transcending generations and borders with its signature bottles and distinct fruit-forward flavors. Expanding its offerings to include innovations like Jarritos Zero and Jarriboba, as well as extending its cultural impact through collaborations with renowned brands including Nike, Wolverine, Native, Marine Layer, and Abercrombie, Jarritos continues to evolve and build meaningful connections, one bottle at a time.

To honor its rich history and the communities that have supported it along the way, Jarritos is celebrating authenticity, culture, and flavor, while showing deep appreciation for its fans around the world.

75th Anniversary Sweepstakes

As a thank-you to fans, Jarritos will be hosting a weekly giveaway starting in September, offering special prizes that celebrate the brand’s heritage and vibrant culture. Winners will have the chance to receive authentic Mexican art pieces sourced from different regions of the country, limited-edition collaboration items such as the coveted Jarritos x Nike SB Shoes and Jarritos x Wolverine Boots, custom Jarritos mini fridges, and even a one-year supply of Jarritos and Jarritos Zero. Additional prizes include exclusive merchandise, gift cards, and other unique items that highlight the spirit and authenticity of the beloved soda brand.

Global Pop-Up Events

Jarritos is bringing the fiesta to major cities around the globe, including Madrid, London, Sydney, Toronto, Dubai, Paris, Berlin, Puebla, and more. Highlights include a riverboat mariachi performance in Paris, a one-of-a-kind, immersive pop-up in Toronto, featuring interactive installations, product sampling, and exclusive merch, as well as a nationwide giveaway across Canada restaurants, where the first 75 customers at select locations will receive a free Jarritos.

Vintage-Inspired Packaging

Jarritos is honoring its roots with millions of family-size bottles featuring retro label designs, along with 500,000 commemorative soda packs that include $75 in savings, adding up to millions of dollars in potential coupon value for fans.

The Authentic Story of Jarritos

To commemorate its legacy, Jarritos is releasing a never-before-seen editorial piece developed in collaboration with the Latino history and origins platform Nuestro Stories, The Authentic Story of Jarritos. Chronicling the brand’s journey, this editorial feature celebrates the legacy of its founders, provides fans with an inside look into the brand’s journey, and shares behind-the-scenes stories from those who helped shape its success.

“This celebration is more than just a brand anniversary. It is a heartfelt tribute to the communities, fans, and collaborators who have shared this journey with us,” says Eric Delamare, marketing director at Jarritos. “We are thrilled to honor our roots, incredibly proud of how far the brand has come, and excited to build our next great chapter in partnership with those that got us here.”

To join in on the celebration and to enter the 75th anniversary sweepstakes, visit here.

About Jarritos

Since 1950, Jarritos are delicious fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico. Sold in iconic glass bottles throughout the U.S., the brand is proudly celebrating its 75th year in 2025. Known for its bold taste, natural flavors, and deep cultural roots, Jarritos continues to delight fans with 12 delicious flavors. Jarritos is available in 45 countries around the world and continues to delight fans with 12 delicious flavors.