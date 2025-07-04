Jarritos and Taste Salud Collaboration Delivers Bold New Flavors

Jarritos and Taste Salud have teamed up for a bold new launch that merges flavor with function. The Jarritos and Taste Salud collaboration introduces four powdered drink mixes that blend classic Mexican soda flavors with health-forward benefits like hydration, immunity support, energy, and focus.

The limited-edition flavors—Mandarin, Guava, Fruit Punch, and Lime—are designed for on-the-go lifestyles while paying tribute to cultural heritage. This partnership marks a flavorful intersection of nostalgia, wellness, and Latino pride.

Wellness Meets Tradition in Powdered Form

The new powdered drink packets deliver benefits beyond refreshment. Each flavor packs a punch of functionality:

Jarritos Mandarin and Guava offer Hydration + Immunity .

offer . Jarritos Fruit Punch and Lime provide Energy + Focus.

Taste Salud co-founder Josh Leyva says the mission goes beyond flavor. “These mixes are more than just delicious and functional. They are a tribute to the flavor, energy, and pride of the Mexican-American community.”

Created with convenience in mind, the packets suit busy lifestyles—ideal for work, workouts, and weekend gatherings. The Jarritos and Taste Salud collaboration reflects both brands’ commitment to celebrating Latino culture through innovation.

Jarritos and Taste Salud Collaboration Celebrates Mexican-American Culture

To debut the partnership, Jarritos and Taste Salud hosted a star-studded launch event in Los Angeles on June 26. The red-carpet premiere featured mariachi music, elevated bites, and curated drinks highlighting the new flavors.

Guests also attended the debut of a short documentary, Flavored by Culture, directed by Jose Luis Medina. The film delves into the inspiration behind the Jarritos and Taste Salud collaboration, highlighting shared cultural values and the impact on the community.

Leyva emphasized that the collaboration “honors where we come from and the cultural roots that connect us.” The event illustrated the brands’ unified goal of promoting wellness without sacrificing identity.

Public Pop-Up Brings the Flavors to the Fans

Following the VIP launch, the celebration continued on June 28 with a public pop-up at Secret Walls HQ in Los Angeles. Open to all, the event invited fans to sample the new drink mixes for free.

The pop-up featured a vibrant mural symbolizing the collaboration, music by DJ Lechero, tacos, and photo stations. Guests engaged with the new product line in a lively environment designed to echo the energy of the Latino community.

Now Available Online, In-Store Launch Coming in Fall

The Jarritos and Taste Salud collaboration is now available for purchase on TasteSalud.com, Amazon, and TikTok Shop. Retail distribution will follow this fall, just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Marketing Director Eric Delamare said, “This collaboration marks a new chapter that honors where we have been and celebrates where we are going, all while staying true to our authentic roots.”

The release marks 75 years of Jarritos’ iconic status, allowing Salud to expand its reach across generations of fans eager for healthier, culturally rooted beverages.

About Jarritos and Taste Salud

Jarritos, founded in 1950, is Mexico’s original fruit-flavored soda. Known for its bold taste and natural ingredients, Jarritos comes in 12 iconic flavors and is distributed in 42 countries. The brand continues to inspire generations through both its taste and cultural resonance.

Taste Salud, launched in 2021 by Josh Leyva and beverage industry veteran Tyler McCann, has experienced rapid growth, offering more than 25 flavors across three functional lines: Hydration + Immunity, Energy + Focus, and Calm + Sleep. The brand is available in nearly 10,000 retail locations, including Walmart, Target, CVS, and H-E-B.

Together, these two Latino-led brands are forging a new path—one where culture, flavor, and health are in harmony.