Del Frutal: Guatemalan Pride in Every Can

Since its founding in 1984, Del Frutal has represented the best of Guatemala in the beverage world. Born under the renowned Alimentos Maravilla company, the brand emerged with a clear mission: to offer a natural, refreshing, and nutritious product made with fruit concentrate.

The name “Del Frutal” was not chosen at random. From the outset, the aim was to emphasize its connection with nature and differentiate it from other sugary drinks. “The difference between drinking something and nourishing yourself,” says its slogan in Guatemala. In the United States, the message is adapted to “The taste of natural,” capturing the nutritional value of its nectars, which contain high levels of fruit, vitamin C, and sugarcane.

Leadership in Guatemala and Regional Expansion

Headquartered in Guatemala, Del Frutal has maintained a dominant position in its home country.

Over the past four decades, it has become the most widely consumed nectar brand in both Guatemala and Central America.

Growth has been steady, with the launch of different flavors and formats, including the country’s first canned product. This combination of tradition and innovation facilitated its international expansion.

Successful Entry into the US Market

In 2002, Del Frutal began its foray into the United States with a clear objective: to reach Guatemalans living in the North American country.

Although the size and diversity of the market presented challenges, the company opted for strategic alliances and local distributors to address these challenges. Thanks to this approach, its products are now available in multiple states and Hispanic communities.

Flavors that Evoke Roots

Del Frutal markets seven flavors in the US, the most popular being pineapple, apple, and peach. Each nectar includes about 25% fruit and is sweetened with cane sugar.

The company guarantees quality through internationally certified processes. It also offers formats designed for Hispanic consumers: 11.14 fl oz cans, 1-liter tetra packs, and individual 200 ml servings in packs of three.

Closeness to Hispanic Consumers

The target audience in the US includes first-, second, and third-generation Guatemalans, as well as other Central American communities. The brand participates in Hispanic festivals and events, celebrating cultural pride and winning over new consumers.

What sets Del Frutal apart in a saturated beverage market is its commitment to quality. They only use fruit that meets the brand’s standards, ensuring authentic and consistent flavor. Del Frutal is committed to continued growth while maintaining its roots.

Distribute Del Frutal and Follow Them on Social Media

Del Frutal is proud to be the favorite nectar of many Latinos in the United States. The company wants you to join its team as a distributor to bring its delicious nectars to more cities.

Contact us by sending an email to customer.experience@edtexport.com, and follow us on social media by clicking on the QR code: