Walmart to Use Digital Shelf Labels in 2,300 Stores

After successfully testing the use of digital shelf labels (DSLs) at their Grapevine store in Texas, Walmart announced that it will install this innovative technology in 2,300 supermarkets by 2026.

With over 120,000 products on shelves, each with an individual price tag, Walmart said implementing the DSL technology will allow them to conduct label pricing changes quickly and efficiently.

Vusion Group developed digital shelf labels that allow store employees to update prices on the shelf using a mobile app.

The system reduces the need to walk around the store to change paper tags by hand and frees up more time for the associate to support customers in the store.

This represents a significant shift in how store associates manage pricing, inventory, order fulfillment, and customer interactions.

According to Walmart, this new technology enhances how store employees stock shelves and fulfill orders.

Related Article: The future of retail, according to Walmart at CES Read the Article

Here are some key benefits of using digital shelf labels:

Increased productivity and reduced walking time: DSLs allow associates to update prices with a few clicks. A price change that used to take an associate two days to update now takes only minutes with the new DSL system. This efficiency means they can spend more time assisting customers and less on repetitive tasks.

DSLs allow associates to update prices with a few clicks. A price change that used to take an associate two days to update now takes only minutes with the new DSL system. This efficiency means they can spend more time assisting customers and less on repetitive tasks. Simplified stock replenishment: With the “Stock to Light” feature, an associate can flash an LED light on the shelf tag using their mobile device, signaling locations that require attention. This feature makes it easier for associates to identify shelf locations when stocking shelves.

With the “Stock to Light” feature, an associate can flash an LED light on the shelf tag using their mobile device, signaling locations that require attention. This feature makes it easier for associates to identify shelf locations when stocking shelves. Faster order picking and fulfillment: The “Pick to Light” feature guides store associates directly to the products needed for online orders, speeding up the picking process and improving order accuracy.

Walmart emphasized that transitioning to digital shelf labels is a game-changer for its stores, customers, and associates. It’s not just about improving efficiency and customer satisfaction but also about integrating sustainability into their work, in this case, to help reduce operational waste.