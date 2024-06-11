Goya Presents Chickpea Puffs

Goya is introducing new Chickpea Puffs snacks in three traditional Latin flavors, from spicy to sweet.

Seasoned to perfection, these delicious snacks feature bold Latin flavor in three varieties: spicy Chili Limón, authentic Elote (Mexican Street Corn), and traditional Churro.

They’re made from chickpea flour, rice flour, pea protein, cassava starch, and sunflower oil and seasoned with natural extracts, spices, and other ingredients. They’re nut-free, Kosher, vegan, and gluten-free.

Related Article: Vima Foods and Goya Team Up to Expand Distribution of Frozen Seafood Read article

“Now, consumers can enjoy the crunchy, unique snack that they’ve been craving any time of day – made with the authenticity only Goya can deliver”, said the company in a press release.

The new Chickpea Puffs snacks are available in two presentations: 4 oz. bag with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $3.69 and 1 oz. bag for SRP $1.59.

Grocers can expect these products to be available for shipment in July 2024.

Goya Foods and Snacks

Goya Foods is America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company in Latin American food and condiments. The company manufactures packages and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities worldwide.

With a portfolio of more than 2,600 Hispanic products on the market, Goya Foods consistently seeks out new and authentic foods to captivate consumers. Alongside its extensive array of canned food products featuring the authentic flavors of Latin American countries, Goya proudly offers a diverse selection of sweet and savory snacks. In 2024, the company boldly introduced a new line of salty and sweet cookies, further expanding its vast range of Goya products.