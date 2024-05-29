Vima Foods and Goya Team Up to Expand Distribution of Frozen Seafood

Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the U.S., has partnered with Vima Foods to bring premium frozen seafood to grocers in the Northeast and Southeast regions. This collaboration aims to provide consumers with high-quality seafood options, enhancing the product offerings in these markets.

This partnership utilizes Goya’s distribution network to bring Vima Foods extensive, premium frozen seafood products to grocery stores throughout the eastern United States.

“We’re proud to be able to help Vima Foods get their product to more shoppers,” said Joseph Perez, Senior Vice President at Goya Foods. “We know they’ll be as impressed with the quality of Vima’s products as we are.”

Now, shoppers can dive into a sea of flavor with Vima Foods’ wide variety of products. Packed with Omega-3s for heart health and rich in essential nutrients, Vima’s products offer exquisite taste and the benefits of a nutritious choice.

“We’re so excited to be able to offer our premium seafood selection to grocers in the United States,” said Victor Moro, Executive Vice Chairman at Vima Foods. “As the leading Latin food brand, Goya Foods shares our passion for high-quality products, so they’re the perfect partner to help us distribute our products.”

Vima Foods Products Being Distributed Include:

Tilapia Filets – SRP $5.99

Swai Filets – SRP $5.79

Wild Pink Salmon – SRP $11.99

Tuna Steaks – SRP $11.99

Raw Shrimp – SRP $9.99

Cooked Shrimp – SRP $12.59

Mahi Mahi – $11.99

Squid Rings – $6.99

Seafood Mix – $6.99

Founded in 1994 in Galicia, Spain, Vima Foods showcases a 30-year history as a global leader in the food industry, particularly excelling in the seafood sector.

With a robust portfolio of over 1,100 products across frozen, refrigerated, and dry categories, the company is renowned for its commitment to quality and portfolio diversity.

Operating in numerous countries worldwide, including the U.S., Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Spain, and China, Vima Foods has established a strong global presence while sourcing its products from over 40 countries, ensuring a wide array of authentic and high-quality ingredients.