6 Mexican desserts that you should try before you die

Mexican desserts are as rich as the most authentic savory and spicy dishes of this country.

Of course, when we think about Mexican cuisine, enchiladas, tortas, tacos, and other options are among the top choices for both national and international diners.

However, their traditional sweets also win hearts. How can we forget or overlook their sweet potatoes or nieve de Garrafa (hand-cranked ice cream)? Impossible!

Here we’ll show you that we shouldn’t ignore or underestimate any of them. Check out this list of Mexican desserts you must try before you die and indulge yourself.

FLAN

We have to start the list with this delicious dessert. While it’s prepared in many countries in the region, its popularity in Mexico is undeniable.

We’re talking about a creamy custard that wobbles when you place it on the plate.

The best part? The smooth texture enhanced by the caramel sauce that accompanies every bite.

Its history is undoubtedly ancient.

Originally, it’s a Roman creation. Then, through migratory processes, it became popular in France; from there, it reached Spain and, finally, Mexico.

In other words, the recipe passed through many hands before arriving in America. And who wouldn’t be enchanted by that mix of milk, eggs, sugar, and vanilla? Try it!

COCADA

It’s impossible to walk along a Mexican beach and not find vendors offering one of the richest Mexican desserts: cocadas.

Stop! They also sell them in markets.

Making them? It’s very easy. You need grated coconut, eggs, milk, sugar, cinnamon, and water. Depending on the region, you’ll see that they add other ingredients like rum.

Before it takes its particular shape in small pieces, they bake the mixture and let it cool at room temperature.

The result? A bite with a peculiar texture, whose chewiness is quite different. In fact, you won’t want to stop eating them.

Now, this isn’t a problem since you can find them in many variations. A secret? They say the best ones are the most golden.

Try them out!

NIEVE DE GARRAFA

If there’s a dessert that has no competition anywhere in the world, it’s this one.

Although ice cream has many fans and snow cones may not be a Mexican invention, Nieve de Garrafa is definitely one hundred percent Mexican.

The idea behind this can be summed up in one word: ingenuity. You see, it’s not prepared with milk like the ice creams we all know.

Furthermore, it’s made with fresh fruit. You choose it, and then they blend it with ice, sugar, and salt. What? Yes, this last ingredient enhances the flavors.

But wait, there’s more!

They serve it in very distinctive wooden buckets.

Because of this, you’ll recognize it as soon as you want to try it. By the way, among its most tempting flavors are mamey, hibiscus flower, and pitaya.

CAMOTES

Imagine you’re in Mexico City and you hear a sharp whistle from a car. Well, it’s probably due to the steam escaping from the cooking of the sweet potatoes.

This is how they sell these delicious yams in Mexico, a very popular ingredient in traditional cuisine.

As a dessert, you’ll find various recipes. But in those carts of street vendors, they prepare them with jam and condensed milk.

The result is a kind of sweet pudding that you should enjoy sitting in a little square so no one bothers you.

ALEGRÍAS DE AMARANTO

“Joy” is probably the word that best describes the sensation when biting into a piece of Alegrías de Amaranto.

Among Mexican desserts, this snack will leave a great taste in your palate as it stands out from others.

The combination of toasted amaranth seeds with honey and just a bit of sugar will make your taste buds explode with pleasure.

Additionally, the way it’s served is quite attention-grabbing. The final product is shaped into oblongs or circles, showcasing each ingredient.

Even if you want to indulge a bit, look for those with chocolate, nuts, and raisins. How about that?

A SUPER RECIPE AS A GIFT

We’re just missing one dessert to complete this sweet menu. So, here’s a gift recipe for you.

LA JERICALLA

It’s a sweet from Guadalajara made popular by Jérica, a nun who started preparing this gelatinous dessert in San Juan de Dios, a neighborhood in Jalisco.

They say it’s a cousin of flan, as it’s creamy and has a light cinnamon and vanilla flavor. In fact, it’s also made with some crème brûlée techniques.

INGREDIENTS:

1 liter of milk

8 eggs

1 cup of white sugar

Cinnamon sticks to taste

Vanilla to taste

PREPARATION:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Boil the milk with sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla in a preferably non-stick pot. Remove from heat and let the mixture rest when it starts to boil. In another bowl, beat the eggs. Add, one by one, six or seven tablespoons of the warm milk, mixing vigorously so the eggs don’t cook. Pour the remaining milk and vigorously integrate the two preparations. Remove the cinnamon sticks. Distribute the mixture into individual molds. Prepare a large tray with water and place the containers for them to cook in a water bath. Place in the oven and leave them there for about 45 minutes. Note: When you see they are set, remove them. If you want them to brown, increase the temperature by about 20 degrees Celsius and place the rack at the highest level of the oven for about 10 minutes.

So, which of these options do you like the most? Let’s make it even harder to reach a conclusion.

You see, although these are the 6 most popular Mexican desserts, there are others you can’t miss.

There are hundreds or thousands. It’s difficult to quantify because each town has its own star.

The mix of flavors is unique, thanks to the fact that the ingredients are not only fresh but also native and seasonal.

For example, there are churros, sweet tamales, cornbread, and the wonderful cheesecake.

Don’t answer! Dare to finish your meals with these Mexican desserts and then tell us about your experience.

