Vilore Brings Día de Muertos to NYC & San Antonio

This October, Vilore Foods, a brand builder and distributor of Hispanic food and beverage products, celebrated Día de Muertos in an unforgettable way in New York City and San Antonio through vibrant large-scale brand experiences that honored Mexican tradition, flavor and cultural pride.

“Día de Muertos holds a special place in Hispanic culture and is a moment to celebrate those who came before us. From New York City to San Antonio, our goal was to share Hispanic traditions with a wider audience,” said Edgar R. Vargas, Director of Growth and Brand Development for Vilore Foods. “These activations are more than events, they allow us to connect with our community, and strengthen bonds, in a meaningful way.”

Dia de Muertos in NYC

On October 20, New York City’s Times Square came alive with a dazzling Día de Muertos celebration featuring Vilore Foods’ heritage brands Jumex and La Costeña. Jumex kicked off the evening with a parade of Catrinas, the iconic skeletal figures symbolic of Día de Muertos, accompanied by oversized puppetry and dancers. The hundreds who filled Times Square were invited to participate in the festivities at a free Catrina makeup station, transforming themselves into colorful embodiments of the tradition.

The crowd also had the opportunity to try Jumex’s Día de Muertos Special Edition Latabotella drink available in Mango, Peach, Guava, Strawberry-Banana. These special edition cans are available now nationwide at Walmart and local convenience stores.

La Costeña followed with a branded digital altar in the heart of Times Square, giving visitors the opportunity to honor and remember their loved ones. Both brands lit up the city’s iconic skyline on a Times Square digital billboard, amplifying celebrations further.

Dia de muertos in SA

Following the success of the New York City activation, La Costeña and Jumex took the celebration to San Antonio sponsoring Muertos Fest, one of the largest Día de Muertos festivals in Texas. From October 25-26, both brands hosted separate interactive experiences for festivalgoers.

La Costeña unveiled a large digital altar adorned with vibrant Día de Muertos artwork on display, creating a space for thousands of festival attendees to reflect and celebrate their loved ones who have passed. Jumex invited visitors to capture memories at an oversized Catrina photobooth. Both brands offered product samplings, allowing guests to experience the authentic flavors that have made La Costeña and Jumex household staples across generations.

For information about Vilore Foods and their portfolio of brands including La Costeña, Jumex, and more, visit www.vilore.com.