Northgate: Art, Music and More for the Day of the Dead

This year, Northgate González Market celebrates the spirit of the Day of the Dead with colorful festivities that bring families together through art, music, and traditions that honor loved ones and celebrate cultural pride.

The celebration begins months in advance with an annual student art contest open to elementary, middle, and high school students. The winning design is featured on Day of the Dead-themed shopping bags available at all 43 Northgate Market stores. This year’s theme, “To Remember is to Live,” inspired hundreds of young artists to showcase their creativity. Winners also received art supplies and gift cards.

The winners of this year’s Day of the Dead Student Art Contest are: Nathan Estrella, from Niemes Elementary School in Norwalk, first place in the elementary category; Camila Briceño García, from Southeast Dreams Magnet Middle School in South Gate, first place in the middle school category; and Julia López, from Bolsa Grande High School in Santa Ana, who took first place in the high school category.

Day of the Dead 5K Run

To add more joy to the festivities, Northgate Market recently hosted its Second Annual Day of the Dead 5K Run at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. More than 1,000 participants gathered for a morning filled with wellness, culture, and community spirit. Funds raised benefited the González Reynoso Family Foundation, which funds scholarships, hunger relief programs, and local initiatives. Runners received commemorative T-shirts and enjoyed a family-friendly event that celebrated health, heritage, and generosity.

“Every year we look for new ways to bring Día de los Muertos to life—through art, music, and meaningful community connections,” said Oscar González, co-president of Northgate González Market. “It’s our way of honoring tradition while celebrating the creativity and passion that make our culture so vibrant.”

At Mercado González in Costa Mesa, Northgate invited five local high school art classes to paint life-size Catrinas inside the store. Shoppers are encouraged to visit and vote for their favorite design throughout October as part of the Viva La Catrina Art Contest. Participating high schools included Lynwood High School, Anaheim High School, Troy High School, James Garfield High School, Paramount High School, and Orange County School of the Arts.

The winners of the Market’s Catrina contest will be announced on Sunday, November 2, during a lively Day of the Dead celebration featuring mariachi music, folk dancing, and more.

And just when shoppers thought the celebration couldn’t get any more fun—it did!—customers at one of the Northgate Market stores were surprised with a flash mob-style performance, as store associates suddenly transformed into folk dancers, filling the aisles with music, movement, and pure joy.

About Northgate González Market

Founded in 1980, Northgate González Market is a family-owned Hispanic supermarket chain with 43 stores in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties. The company maintains its cultural heritage by offering high-quality food, personalized service, and a strong commitment to the community through charitable programs, scholarships, and support for nonprofit organizations.