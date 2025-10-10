Northgate González Market Community Impact Shines in Southern California

Northgate González Market community impact took center stage this Hispanic Heritage Month as the family-owned grocer celebrated local leaders, funded student scholarships, and expanded its charitable reach across Southern California.

Through its annual JUNTOS Awards and the Familia González Reynoso Foundation, the company reinforced its mission to uplift education, health, and community service in the regions it serves.

Celebrating Leadership and Service

This year’s JUNTOS Awards recognized 12 individuals whose dedication strengthens neighborhoods and inspires future generations. Each honoree selected a nonprofit organization to receive a $2,000 donation from Northgate Market, multiplying their positive effect.

“At Northgate Market, giving back to our communities isn’t just part of what we do—it’s at the heart of who we are,” said Oscar González, co-president of Northgate Market. “We are proud to support leaders and students alike, helping to strengthen families, education, and wellness across Southern California.”

Among the honorees were Gaddi Vásquez, a former U.S. ambassador who directed his donation to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, and Dr. Eduardo Reyes, superintendent of the Chula Vista Elementary School District, who contributed to his district’s educational programs.

Amplifying the Northgate González Market Community Impact

The company’s influence extends far beyond its supermarket aisles. From providing food to families in need to funding educational opportunities, Northgate González Market’s community impact has become a cornerstone of its brand identity.

Honorees included educators, public servants, artists, and business leaders who reflect the diverse spirit of Southern California. Each one’s chosen nonprofit aligns with Northgate’s values of cultural preservation, wellness, and empowerment.

Other notable honorees were Marlene Peña-Marín, artistic director of Relámpago del Cielo Folklorico Group; Dr. Cynthia McCloud of USC Marshall School of Business; Lizette Carbajal of Telemundo 52/NBC4; and Paul Stump, assistant fire chief for Los Angeles County.

Through these recognitions, Northgate Market highlights not only individual excellence but also the collective power of community collaboration.

Investing in Future Generations

In addition to honoring community leaders, Northgate Market awarded scholarships to 312 high school and college students through the Familia González Reynoso Foundation. The recipients will attend institutions including Cal Poly Pomona, UCLA, UC Berkeley, USC, Yale University, and others.

Founded two decades ago, the foundation supports education, human services, and health initiatives. Its work extends beyond scholarships, providing grants, wellness programs, and emergency assistance to families across Southern California.

The foundation has also played a significant role in food security, supplying meals through drive-thru food banks during difficult economic times. This combination of financial aid, mentorship, and nourishment represents the company’s belief in holistic community progress.

A Legacy of Giving and Cultural Pride

Since opening its first store in 1980, Northgate González Market has remained true to its Mexican-American roots while growing into a respected grocery leader with 43 stores in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties.

Its community outreach reflects the same values that guide its retail operations: familia, cultura, and servicio. The company continues to merge business success with social responsibility—an uncommon balance in today’s retail landscape.

Northgate’s programs demonstrate how private enterprise can nurture public good through consistent investment and authentic connection. By spotlighting local heroes and future scholars, the grocer reinforces its commitment to the very communities that built its success.

Continuing the Tradition of Support

Looking ahead, Northgate González Market plans to expand its charitable initiatives, deepen relationships with educational institutions, and partner with nonprofits tackling food insecurity and youth development.

Community partnerships remain a central pillar of its business model, ensuring that every store reflects the values and needs of its surrounding neighborhood.

For more information about the Northgate González Market community impact programs, visit www.northgatemarket.com