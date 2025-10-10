HGG Launches ‘Pumpkins for a Purpose’ to Support Children’s Hospitals

Heritage Grocers Group, one of the nation’s leading Hispanic food retailers, has launched its annual “Pumpkins for a Purpose” campaign to support local children’s hospitals across its communities.

Running through October 31, 2025, the initiative invites customers to join in helping children and families receive life-saving care.

Pumpkins for a Purpose Supports Local Communities

Through its charitable foundations — Cardenas Markets Foundation, Tony’s Charitable Foundation, and Manos y Corazones Unidos — Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is bringing together customers, employees, and communities to make a tangible difference for children facing serious health challenges.

“At the heart of everything we do is a deep commitment to our communities,” said Adam Salgado, president and executive director of the HGG Foundation. “Pumpkins for a Purpose is more than a campaign. It is a celebration of compassion, generosity, and the power of coming together to support children and families during some of their most challenging times.”

Salgado’s message echoes HGG’s long-standing mission to uplift the neighborhoods it serves, especially during times of need. The company operates through a strong network of culturally rooted supermarkets that emphasize both community and tradition.

Customers Can Participate in Two Ways

The Pumpkins for a Purpose campaign offers two easy ways for shoppers to get involved at any participating Heritage Grocers Group store.

Round-Up Donations:

At checkout, customers can round up their purchase totals to the nearest dollar, with the difference donated directly to the cause.

Scannable Pumpkin Cards:

Shoppers may also purchase Pumpkins with a Purpose by donating $1, $3, or $5 at checkout. Each scannable card symbolizes a small act of kindness that collectively funds critical hospital programs for children.

These efforts underscore the company’s belief that even small gestures can lead to meaningful impact when communities work together.

Funds Benefit Children’s Hospitals Nationwide

The proceeds from Pumpkins for a Purpose will directly benefit a network of leading pediatric hospitals across several regions where Heritage Grocers Group operates:

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (Southern California)

(Southern California) Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford (Northern California)

(Northern California) University Medical Center Foundation (Las Vegas)

(Las Vegas) Phoenix Children’s Hospital (Phoenix)

(Phoenix) Children’s Medical Center Dallas – Children’s Health (Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex)

(Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex) Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center (Houston)

(Houston) IWS Family Health (Chicago)

Each organization plays a critical role in providing care, research, and family support for young patients. Heritage Grocers Group’s campaign will help ensure that these hospitals continue their work with the resources they need most.

A Tradition of Giving Back

The Pumpkins for a Purpose campaign reflects Heritage Grocers Group’s ongoing dedication to community engagement. Over the years, HGG and its charitable foundations have supported local education, disaster relief, food assistance programs, and healthcare initiatives.

The company’s store brands — including Cardenas Markets, Tony’s Fresh Market, and El Rancho Supermercado — have become household names among Hispanic families for their authentic products and neighborhood-focused service. That connection, Salgado noted, fuels the desire to give back.

“Our customers trust us because we’re part of their lives,” he said. “We celebrate their traditions, share their values, and now we invite them to join us in helping children who need it most.”

Creating Hope, One Pumpkin at a Time

Every purchase and donation through Pumpkins for a Purpose represents a message of hope. The initiative demonstrates how local retailers can play a transformative role in healthcare philanthropy — not just through significant contributions, but through the collective generosity of everyday shoppers.

As the campaign continues through Halloween, Heritage Grocers Group encourages customers to look for Pumpkins for a Purpose signage at checkout counters and to participate in the campaign in any way they can.