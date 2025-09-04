Vallarta Supermarkets: New Oxnard Store to Open

Vallarta Supermarkets, the family-owned California grocery chain known for bringing the vibrant flavors of Mexico and Latin America to communities across the state, will cut the ribbon on its brand-new store at 3443 Saviers Rd, Oxnard, CA 93033 on Wednesday, September 17th with a grand opening celebration packed with community giveaways, fresh food, and festive fun.

The first 300 customers through the door the day of the grand opening will score a free reusable grocery bag filled with groceries, while five local schools and charities will be presented with a share of $5,000 in donations from Vallarta as part of its ongoing commitment to the community.



“Oxnard has been part of the Vallarta family for years, and this new location is our way of investing back into the community that has supported us so wholeheartedly,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s Director of Marketing. “We’re not just opening a store, we’re creating a fresh, new gathering place where neighbors can connect, share, and enjoy the vibrant flavors they know and love.”



Replacing the current 1050 A Street location, Vallarta’s new Oxnard store will bring a wave of new job opportunities and a larger, 41,000 sf, modernized space. It will feature Vallarta’s signature departments and a few new to the region including:



Fresh Produce: The freshest produce from local U.S. growers and premium farms

worldwide, offering a wide selection of certified organic and ethically farmed options

at the best prices. From every necessity, seasonal Latino favorites, exotic fruits from

around the world, along with all of the latest and newest items on the market today, we have it all.

Carnicería: The heart of its stores, known as the Home of the Original Carne AsadaTM, customers can find premium cuts like Ranchera—a thinly sliced flank steak available unseasoned or marinated in Vallarta’s signature spice blend. It has everything needed to bring family and friends together around the grill.

Pescadería: The pescaderia features fresh and frozen seafood from around the world, with expert fishmongers available for custom prep as well as an in-house Cevicheria

offers 12 varieties of freshly made ceviches and spicy aquachiles, prepared in small

batches throughout the day for peak flavor.

Guacamole & Pico de Gallo Station: Made to order using 100% Hass avocados and

the freshest ingredients, guests can personalize their guacamole with Pico de Gallo,

tailored precisely to their taste.

Sushi: Premium, hand-rolled by master sushi chefs, rolls made daily with the finest

ingredients at the sushi station. With multiple options to choose from, it’s perfect for a

quick lunch, dinner, or snack.

Juice Bar: Bringing vibrant, fresh flavors to customers with its signature aguas

frescas, served straight from traditional vitroleros. Available in a variety of

flavors—including horchata, strawberry, and jamaica—these refreshing drinks all have

an authentic taste. Customers can also enjoy fresh-pressed fruit, Smoothies and

vegetable juices, boost their wellness with shots of wheatgrass, turmeric, or ginger root.

La Frutería: Choosing from the freshest cut fruits and ingredients, customers can

order juicy fruit bowls topped with Tajin, Chamoy, lime juice, and salt.

Cremería: Brings the essence of a traditional Latin American deli to life, offering a

curated selection of the freshest cremas and an array of authentic cheeses. Customers can find favorites like queso fresco, queso frijolero, cotija, queso Oaxaca, and more—perfect for enhancing any dish with rich, authentic flavors.

Panadería: Made fresh daily, Vallarta offers a variety of Latin American baked goods

as well as hand-decorated cakes and signature sweets.

Tortillería: Customers can buy authentic corn and flour tortillas, made fresh in-house

with the highest quality corn, soaked & boiled for 24 hours, ground with volcanic rock

and then cooked to perfection.

La Cocina: La Cocina offers the convenience of a ready-made, delicious meal for any

time of day. Customers can choose from a variety of traditional favorites from Mexico

and Central America for breakfast, lunch, or dinner—a “comforting taste of home” for

a quick meal or snack before or after they shop.

Dulcería: Vallarta’s candy section carries a wide array of authentic dulces from

Mexico and Central America and has everything needed to make any occasion a

celebration – piñatas, goody bags, games, prizes, piggy banks and traditional décor.

Florería: For any holiday or occasion, customers can browse a wide selection of

perfect arrangements from local growers, ensuring quality, long-lasting flowers. For more permanent options, the florería also offers a huge variety of potted plants.

Vallarta’s 1050 A Street store will serve the community through September 14, making way for the exciting grand opening of the new, larger Oxnard location on September 17.



Vallarta Supermarkets is just a few taps away! Get your favorite grocery essentials and La Cocina hot, ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door through all major delivery services, including DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart. From fresh produce to delicious carnitas tacos, enjoy the best of Vallarta anytime, anywhere.

About Vallarta Supermarkets

Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta’s mission is to serve the community with respect and pride, providing authentic, traditional, fresh products for the whole family. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy of Mexico and Latin America. As of 2025, Vallarta counts 61 stores throughout California (Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Fresno counties), and more than 8,000 team members.