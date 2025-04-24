Two Whole Foods Market Daily Shop Locations to Open in NYC

Whole Foods Market will open two more locations in New York City of its smaller format store concept, Whole Foods Market Daily Shop. The first location, a 10,000-square-foot store located at 409 East 14th Street in the East Village’s StuyTown development, will open at 8:00 a.m. on May 14. The second location, an 8,500-square-foot store located at 301 West 50th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, will open at 8:00 a.m. on June 4.

Both locations are designed to bring the freshest, high-quality ingredients to customers with a level of convenience that suits their fast-paced urban lifestyles. Additionally, the StuyTown location will include a Juice & Java venue, offering coffee, tea, juices, smoothies, sandwiches, and various desserts.

Features and product assortment of both Whole Foods Market Daily Shop locations include:

More than 400 local products, from 100+ Northeast-based suppliers, including New York-based favorites Mimi Cheng’s, Uncle Waithley’s, Family Farmstead Dairy, The White Moustache, Annie’s Ginger Elixir, Dam Good English Muffins and Mill Hollow Maple Syrup.

Whole Foods Market favorites, including an ample selection of fresh, seasonal produce, meat and seafood, prepared foods options including sandwiches, pre-packed meals, and sushi from Genji Sushi, breads, alcohol, and supplements, as well as a handpicked range of local specialties and our own 365 by Whole Foods Market brand.

Prepared Foods options from Whole Foods Market Kitchen brand include hot rotisserie chicken, take & bake pepperoni, veggie deluxe, and three cheese pizzas and summer favorite picnic salads including Greek-Style Tortellini Salad, Spinach Feta Orzo, Brussels Sprouts & Kale Slaw, Cranberry Tuna Salad and customer-favorite Sonoma-inspired Chicken Salad.

New seasonal bakery items from the Whole Foods Market Kitchens brand, including Strawberry Cherry Pistachio Crumble Pie, White Chocolate Pistachio Brown Butter Cookies and Guava Lattice Pastries. Local bakery brands include Junior’s, Balthazar, Pain D’Avignon and By the Way Bakery.

Extensive artisanal cheese selection including imported items from France, Italy, Spain, t he UK, the Netherlands, Greece, and Switzerland, and a large assortment of U.S. cheeses from brands including Cowgirl Creamery, Nettle Meadow Farms, and Firefly Farms.

On opening morning at both locations, customers will enjoy complimentary coffee and breakfast bites. Additionally, the first 300 customers in line will receive a limited-edition tote bag.

Additionally, at the StuyTown opening, Whole Foods Market will present Harlem-based supplier Uncle Waithley’s with a low-interest loan through the grocer’s Local Producer Loan Program (LPLP), to help grow their operations and support expansion to more Whole Foods Market locations. Through LPLP, Whole Foods Market lends money to small-scale, local or emerging producers to help them grow their businesses. To date, the retailer has provided over 408 loans, representing roughly $34 million in capital for recipients.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting local communities, Whole Foods Market is contributing in-kind product to support the work of The Bowery Mission and New York Common Pantry. Whole Foods Market will also donate to area organizations Nazareth Housing and Hell’s Kitchen Farm Project.