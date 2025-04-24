The Fresh Market Opens New Stores in Florida and Connecticut

The Fresh Market continued its expansion with the opening of new stores on Wednesday, April 23, welcoming guests in Jensen Beach, Fla., and Wethersfield, Conn. The two new store openings mark the premium grocery retailer’s 170th and 171st locations, respectively.

Guests at both locations experienced the traditional Fresh Market opening celebration, complete with giveaways, samples, and the cracking of a more than 80-lb wheel of parmesan cheese. The Fresh Market also continued its commitment to the local community by donating $2,000 to both the Treasure Coast Food Bank and the Connecticut Foodshare.

“We are incredibly excited and proud to bring our signature brand of service and hospitality to both of these wonderful communities,” said The Fresh Market CEO, Brian Johnson. “We are confident our new guests will enjoy everything the Fresh Market has to offer as we strive to make their everyday eating extraordinary.”

New guests in Jensen Beach and Wethersfield can look forward to discovering a wide range of quality products including, the highest quality meat and seafood, fresh produce, ready-to-cook, heat, and eat meals, a curated selection of local finds, global specialty items, exceptional private label offerings, and more.

The Fresh Market is poised to continue its growth trajectory with the opening of a new store in Mount Pleasant, S.C., by April 30. It will have opened 12 new storefronts in six months.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Rated by USA Today as one of America’s Best Customer Service Companies in 2025, voted #1 in three categories by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024—“Best Grocery Store Bakery,” “Best Grocery Store Deli,” and “Best Grocery Store Prepared Foods”—and recognized for three consecutive years as the “Best Grocery Store in America,” as well as a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer offers something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates more than 170 grocery stores in 22 states across the U.S. and one Spirits & Wine store, inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence.