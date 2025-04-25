ALDI Opens First Las Vegas Stores

ALDI, the fastest-growing grocer in the U.S., has opened its first two stores in the Las Vegas area, offering locals a new way to save big with unbeatable prices. The new locations at 621 Marks Street in Henderson, Nevada, and 2106 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, Nevada, mark a milestone for ALDI as it deepens its presence in the Western U.S. These new stores are part of the retailer’s five-year national growth strategy to open more than 225 new locations in 2025 and 800 stores by the end of 2028.

“Shoppers shouldn’t have to compromise on quality to save money, and at ALDI, they don’t have to. We’ve built our reputation on delivering real value without cutting corners,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI. “With 25% of U.S. households and counting trusting our products and low prices, we’re growing rapidly from coast to coast. Opening stores in Las Vegas gives us the opportunity for continued growth in this exciting market and allows us to bring an affordable and fun grocery experience to shoppers nationwide.”

ALDI welcomed shoppers in true Las Vegas style by handing out commemorative quarter-sized ALDI poker chips to unlock the grocer’s signature carts, and offered Henderson shoppers a chance to win access to the one-day-only “High Savers Room.” The exclusive experience gave shoppers insight into the grocer’s intentional differences which allows it to pass savings back to shoppers via interactive displays and product samples.

The ALDI’s Las Vegas experience included:

Private Label Product Tastings: Shoppers sampled ALDI-exclusive products alongside pricier national brands to learn first-hand how they can save nearly 36% annually compared to national brands.

Shoppers sampled ALDI-exclusive products alongside pricier national brands to learn first-hand how they can save nearly 36% annually compared to national brands. Award-Winning Products: Showcasing the quality behind the savings, a display of topwinning ALDI-exclusive products were highlighted.

Showcasing the quality behind the savings, a display of topwinning ALDI-exclusive products were highlighted. ALDI Gear: Guests were surprised with exclusive branded merchandise including Vegasthemed quarter keychain holders, tote bags and an assortment of apparel items.

To celebrate the grand openings in a brand-new market, ALDI and its long-standing delivery partner, DoorDash, are driving mass awareness on the biggest stage in Sin City – the Exosphere.

Now through April 30, locals and visitors alike can view the custom activation on Sphere to celebrate this significant milestone.

For those visiting Las Vegas, grocery delivery has never been easier with DoorDash and ALDI.

“At our new Las Vegas-area ALDI stores, shoppers will find that every decision we make, from our product selection to store layout, is to provide our customers with the best products at the lowest possible prices of any national grocer,” said Shawn Eddy, regional vice president for ALDI. “Our customers can save up to 36% on an average household’s shopping list. As shoppers look for better ways to stretch their dollar, ALDI provides the Las Vegas area with easier access to quality groceries at affordable prices.”

This May, ALDI will open its third store in the Las Vegas area at 7150 S. Rainbow Boulevard. The grand Opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 15, at 8 a.m. A fourth store will open by year-end.